Celebs who aced the sleek hairdo
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
A sleek hairdo with a parting in the middle ensures Kriti Sanon’s glam game is on point.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress nailed her festive look with middle-parted sleek hair.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress made a statement with bone-straight hair and added a maang tikka for some oomph.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
The queen of the classic sleek, straight hairdo, Aish looked elegant with her sleek hair parted in the middle and left down.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress ensured her look was rounded off well with her hair middle-parted, straight, and untied.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress opted for a side-parted, wet hairdo with her hair stuffed inside the shirt to keep things edgy.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The starlet keeps things simple yet chic with her middle-parted straight hair and soft glam makeup.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Begum of Bollywood kept things subtle yet significant with sleek middle-parted tresses, accented with a delicate maang tikka.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress wore her hair in a straight, side-parted manner and showed us how to ace the classic hairdo.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress left her straight tresses open for an impactful look.
