Heading 3

Celebs who aced the sleek hairdo 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

Nov 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

A sleek hairdo with a parting in the middle ensures Kriti Sanon’s glam game is on point. 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress nailed her festive look with middle-parted sleek hair.

Kiara Advani

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress made a statement with bone-straight hair and added a maang tikka for some oomph. 

Ananya Panday 

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram 

The queen of the classic sleek, straight hairdo, Aish looked elegant with her sleek hair parted in the middle and left down. 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Mili actress ensured her look was rounded off well with her hair middle-parted, straight, and untied. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress opted for a side-parted, wet hairdo with her hair stuffed inside the shirt to keep things edgy. 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram 

The starlet keeps things simple yet chic with her middle-parted straight hair and soft glam makeup. 

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

The Begum of Bollywood kept things subtle yet significant with sleek middle-parted tresses, accented with a delicate maang tikka. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The Phone Bhoot actress wore her hair in a straight, side-parted manner and showed us how to ace the classic hairdo. 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

The Ek Villain Returns actress left her straight tresses open for an impactful look. 

Tara Sutaria

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here