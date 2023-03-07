Heading 3

Celebs who are fans of co-ords

Arushi Srivastava

Fashion

mar 07, 2023

Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik is offering beachy look trends with off-shoulder and floral print co-ords

Rubina Dilaik

Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram

Obtain the chic and comfy look like Ankita Lokhande in collared and striped outfit

Ankita Lokhande 

Source: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Get the best styling tips for your fashionable looks in co-ords from Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty 

Source: Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma rocked her co-ord look with the gorgeous pink top and skirt set

Nia Sharma 

Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Turn to Surbhi Chandna for the most fashionable ethnic looks like her stylish co-ords

Surbhi Chandna

Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram

Ace your summery look like a pro in a black co-ord set worn by the actress

Shraddha Arya

Source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram

Be simply stylish like Shivangi Joshi as she rocked the orange co-ord look

Shivangi Joshi

Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin looks cool in this white co-ord set

Jasmin Bhasin

Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram

The actress is the epitome of style in this white co-ord set 

Aamna Sharif 

