Celebs who are fans of co-ords
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
Fashion
mar 07, 2023
Source: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik is offering beachy look trends with off-shoulder and floral print co-ords
Rubina Dilaik
Source: Ankita Lokhande Instagram
Obtain the chic and comfy look like Ankita Lokhande in collared and striped outfit
Ankita Lokhande
Source: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Get the best styling tips for your fashionable looks in co-ords from Shamita Shetty
Shamita Shetty
Source: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma rocked her co-ord look with the gorgeous pink top and skirt set
Nia Sharma
Source: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
Turn to Surbhi Chandna for the most fashionable ethnic looks like her stylish co-ords
Surbhi Chandna
Source: Shraddha Arya Instagram
Ace your summery look like a pro in a black co-ord set worn by the actress
Shraddha Arya
Source: Shivangi Joshi Instagram
Be simply stylish like Shivangi Joshi as she rocked the orange co-ord look
Shivangi Joshi
Source: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin looks cool in this white co-ord set
Jasmin Bhasin
Source- Aaamna Sharif Instagram
The actress is the epitome of style in this white co-ord set
Aamna Sharif
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.