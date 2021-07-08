Celebs Who Are Rocking Pants This Season July 08, 2021
Kriti Sanon is first on our list of divas who are rocking pants this rainy season! Her one-shoulder bodysuit is adding an edge to these high-waisted formal black pants
Recently, Kriti made a strong case for athleisure wear by picking out a pair of hot pink track pants, a black sports bra and a matching jacket
Tara Sutaria showed us her take on the Y2K fashion trend by opting for a pair of baggy distressed jeans
Nushrratt Bharuccha also seems to be a fan of the distressed jeans as she picked out a high-waisted pair to keep things casual for the day
For her sister’s birthday celebration, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose to wear an oversized tie-dye t-shirt with a pair of loose pants
Khushi Kapoor switched things up by picking out a pair of shiny faux leather pants by H&M and paired them with a black strappy top
Malaika Arora added a pop of colour to her monsoon street-style look by pairing her baggy mom jeans with a vibrant yellow shirt
Anushka Sharma opted for a pair of jeans with rolled-up hems and an oversized Balenciaga striped shirt to keep things comfy
Alia Bhatt showed us how to keep things easy yet stylish in a pair of distressed regular-fit jeans and a knotted crop top
Ananya Panday took us back to college days in slightly distressed denims and a lime green tank top with buttons in the front
