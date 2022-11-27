Celebs who donned Gucci in style
Image: Getty Images
Harry Styles recently attended the premiere of his film My Policeman wearing a stunning green suit and Kelly-green handbag by Gucci
Image: Getty Images
Lady Gaga was a vision as she donned a violet silk chiffon pleated cape gown by Gucci for the premiere of House of Gucci
Image: Getty Images
Dakota Johnson made heads turn with her glamorous crystal-studded sheer gown by Gucci at the Venice Film Festival
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively channelled perfectly a Hollywood diva look in this Gucci outfit at the Met Gala 2014
Image: Getty Images
Jared Leto's memorable red carpet look in Gucci happens to be from the 2019 Met Gala where he was draped in a silky crimson gown
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish sported a head-to-toe green and black Gucci outfit for her Grammys appearance in 2020 with a matching face mask
Image: Getty Images
Lupita Nyong’o wore a custom pleated Gucci chiffon gown with a plunging neckline at Cannes Film Festival 2015
Image: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman wore a dramatically embellished sequin green gown by Gucci at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2017
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston attended the Critics’ Choice Awards 2015 sporting a burnt red pantsuit by Gucci and looked absolutely stunning
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez stood out at Met Gala 2011 wearing this vibrant berry gown by Gucci adorned with floral sleeves
