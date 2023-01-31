Celebs Who Donned Tulle Dress In Style
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 31, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande looks like an absolute diva in this gray strapless tulle gown
Image: Getty Images
Emma Watson
Emma Watson looks breathtakingly beautiful in this gorgeous tulle number
Gal Gadot’s
FashiOn Moments
Ashton Kutcher-Mila Kunis: Couple Style
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner stuns in this hot pink tulle dress
Kendall Jenner
Image: Getty Images
The country music singer looks prettiest in a ruffled tulle gown
Kacey Musgraves
Image: Getty Images
Florence Pugh made a bold & beautiful appearance wearing this sheer pink, nipple-baring tulle gown
Florence Pugh
Image: Getty Images
Mila Kunis looks hot in wine red tulle dress
Mila Kunis
Image: Getty Images
Penélope Cruz looks like a dream girl in bejeweled white tulle number
Penélope Cruz
Image: Getty Images
Lizzo rocks the stage in magenta coloured thigh-high slit tulle gown with dramatic shoulders
Lizzo
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez looks oh-so-beautiful in black and nude dress featuring full tulle skirt
Jennifer Lopez
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.