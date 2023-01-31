Heading 3

Celebs Who Donned Tulle Dress In Style

Image: Getty Images

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande looks like an absolute diva in this gray strapless tulle gown

Image: Getty Images

Emma Watson

Emma Watson looks breathtakingly beautiful in this gorgeous tulle number

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner stuns in this hot pink tulle dress

Kendall Jenner

Image: Getty Images

The country music singer looks prettiest in a ruffled tulle gown

Kacey Musgraves

Image: Getty Images

Florence Pugh made a bold & beautiful appearance wearing this sheer pink, nipple-baring tulle gown

Florence Pugh

Image: Getty Images

Mila Kunis looks hot in wine red tulle dress

Mila Kunis

Image: Getty Images

Penélope Cruz looks like a dream girl in bejeweled white tulle number

Penélope Cruz

Image: Getty Images

Lizzo rocks the stage in magenta coloured thigh-high slit tulle gown with dramatic shoulders

Lizzo

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez looks oh-so-beautiful in black and nude dress featuring full tulle skirt

Jennifer Lopez

