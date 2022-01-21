Fashion
Celebs who looked fab in Gucci outfits
Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan brought some freshness and drama to the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet in a sustainable black and lavender gown by Gucci
Image: Getty Images
For the UK Premiere, Lady Gaga put her most fashionable foot forward in a purple chiffon gown straight from the Gucci Spring 2022 Love Parade Runway
Image: Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Dakota Johnson
Dakota Johnson made all the heads turn at the red carpet premiere of The Lost Daughter in a sparkly nude bejewelled dress from Gucci
Image: Getty Images
Billie Eilish
At the Grammys, Billie took home the Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media in a custom Gucci floral jacquard shirt and matching pants
Image: Getty Images
Brie Larson
The Captain Marvel star looked charming in a custom-made Gucci organza outfit cinched with a statement belt at the waist
Image: Getty Images
At the Oscars, Kirby walked the red carpet in a silk strapless gown with a box pleated dramatic train at the back and a waist cut-out in the front
Image: Getty Images
Vanessa Kirby
Salma Hayek
At the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, Salma made an appearance in a sparkly sequined gown by Gucci
Image: Getty Images
At the Grammys Award, Harry sported a lavender fake fur boa over a chequered wool jacket and chocolate brown pants
Image: Getty Images
Harry Styles
The Montero singer added some grooviness with his electric yellow feather suit by Gucci
Image: Getty Images
Lil Nas X
At the 2007 Oscars red carpet, Theron looked like an angel in an ivory embellished gown by Gucci
Image: Getty Images
Charlize Theron
