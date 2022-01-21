Fashion

Jan 21, 2022

Celebs who looked fab in Gucci outfits

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan brought some freshness and drama to the 2020 Academy Awards red carpet in a sustainable black and lavender gown by Gucci

Image: Getty Images

For the UK Premiere, Lady Gaga put her most fashionable foot forward in a purple chiffon gown straight from the Gucci Spring 2022 Love Parade Runway

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson made all the heads turn at the red carpet premiere of The Lost Daughter in a sparkly nude bejewelled dress from Gucci

Image: Getty Images

Billie Eilish

At the Grammys, Billie took home the Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media in a custom Gucci floral jacquard shirt and matching pants

Image: Getty Images

Brie Larson

The Captain Marvel star looked charming in a custom-made Gucci organza outfit cinched with a statement belt at the waist

Image: Getty Images

At the Oscars, Kirby walked the red carpet in a silk strapless gown with a box pleated dramatic train at the back and a waist cut-out in the front

Image: Getty Images

Vanessa Kirby

Salma Hayek

At the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, Salma made an appearance in a sparkly sequined gown by Gucci

Image: Getty Images

At the Grammys Award, Harry sported a lavender fake fur boa over a chequered wool jacket and chocolate brown pants

Image: Getty Images

Harry Styles

The Montero singer added some grooviness with his electric yellow feather suit by Gucci

Image: Getty Images

Lil Nas X

At the 2007 Oscars red carpet, Theron looked like an angel in an ivory embellished gown by Gucci

Image: Getty Images

Charlize Theron

