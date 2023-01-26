Celebs who love a floral lehenga
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Featuring delicate floral motifs, the Good Luck Jerry star’s brick-red lehenga is an exemplary festive choice
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram
The Hero actress looked like a garden of dreams in this blush pink floral lehenga set by Shehlaa Khan
Athiya Shetty
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya looked in a white and pink floral lehenga skirt, a matching dupatta, and a chevron-print blouse from Torani
Ananya Panday
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
In florals, our divas trust! And the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star swore by a blue and white lehenga set adorned with flora motifs and embellished with subtle embroidery.
Kiara Advani
Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The SOTY 2 actress dazzled in an embroidered lehenga featuring floral designs running alongside peacock motifs
Tara Sutaria
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
A strong advocate of everything floral, Kat looked radiant in a breezy white lehenga adorned with pink and peach flowers
Katrina Kaif
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva is a sight to behold in this exquisite floral lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee
Deepika Padukone
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
The Brahmastra actress looked pretty as always in a pastel pink lehenga replete with floral prints
Alia Bhatt
Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
Featuring hand-painted flowers in white and red, Kapoor Ahuja’s red lehenga is a modern lesson on sartorial aesthetics
Sonam Kapoor
