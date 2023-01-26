Heading 3

Celebs who love a floral lehenga

JAN 26, 2023

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Featuring delicate floral motifs, the Good Luck Jerry star’s brick-red lehenga is an exemplary festive choice 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Source: Athiya Shetty Instagram

The Hero actress looked like a garden of dreams in this blush pink floral lehenga set by Shehlaa Khan

Athiya Shetty

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya looked in a white and pink floral lehenga skirt, a matching dupatta, and a chevron-print blouse from Torani

Ananya Panday

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

In florals, our divas trust! And the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star swore by a blue and white lehenga set adorned with flora motifs and embellished with subtle embroidery.​

Kiara Advani 

Source: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The SOTY 2 actress dazzled in an embroidered lehenga featuring floral designs running alongside peacock motifs 

Tara Sutaria

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

A strong advocate of everything floral, Kat looked radiant in a breezy white lehenga adorned with pink and peach flowers

Katrina Kaif

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The diva is a sight to behold in this exquisite floral lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee 

Deepika Padukone

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

The Brahmastra actress looked pretty as always in a pastel pink lehenga replete with floral prints

Alia Bhatt

Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

Featuring hand-painted flowers in white and red, Kapoor Ahuja’s red lehenga is a modern lesson on sartorial aesthetics

Sonam Kapoor

