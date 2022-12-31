Heading 3

Celebs who love
a halter neckline

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Deepika rocked a Milo Maria faux leather red knee-length dress that had a plunging and a criss-cross halter neckline.

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya dazzled in a black cut-out dress that had a thigh-high slit, ruched detail, and a criss-cross neckline

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Rolling out major mermaid style goals, the Mili actress slayed in an Amit Aggarwal embroidered neon gown with a criss-cross neckline and midriff cut-out

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Sanon looked gorgeous in a sparkly pink halter-neck gown with a sexy thigh-high slit

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

The Govinda Naam Mera actress rocked a jumpsuit featuring two trends in the form of a checkered printed criss-cross pattern and blue denim

Kiara Advani 

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The Badhaai Do actress looked ravishing a Rami Kadi metallic gown featuring a crisscross and plunging neckline

Bhumi Pedenkar

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star dazzled in a halter-neck leopard-print bodycon gown with sequins all over it

Malaika Arora 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Action Hero actress looked flawless in an extravagant floral gown with a corseted halter bodice and a sweeping train

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Alaya F Instagram 

The Freddy actress wore a snazzy white crop top with a criss-cross neckline and denim cargo pants

Alaya F

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Atrangi Re actress exuded classic glam in a short navy dress featuring a halter neckline and a white satin bow

Sara Ali Khan

