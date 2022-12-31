Celebs who love
a halter neckline
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika rocked a Milo Maria faux leather red knee-length dress that had a plunging and a criss-cross halter neckline.
Deepika Padukone
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya dazzled in a black cut-out dress that had a thigh-high slit, ruched detail, and a criss-cross neckline
Ananya Panday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Rolling out major mermaid style goals, the Mili actress slayed in an Amit Aggarwal embroidered neon gown with a criss-cross neckline and midriff cut-out
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon looked gorgeous in a sparkly pink halter-neck gown with a sexy thigh-high slit
Kriti Sanon
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Govinda Naam Mera actress rocked a jumpsuit featuring two trends in the form of a checkered printed criss-cross pattern and blue denim
Kiara Advani
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The Badhaai Do actress looked ravishing a Rami Kadi metallic gown featuring a crisscross and plunging neckline
Bhumi Pedenkar
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star dazzled in a halter-neck leopard-print bodycon gown with sequins all over it
Malaika Arora
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Action Hero actress looked flawless in an extravagant floral gown with a corseted halter bodice and a sweeping train
Nora Fatehi
Image: Alaya F Instagram
The Freddy actress wore a snazzy white crop top with a criss-cross neckline and denim cargo pants
Alaya F
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress exuded classic glam in a short navy dress featuring a halter neckline and a white satin bow
Sara Ali Khan
