Celebs who love a multi-coloured lehenga
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star’s Sawan Gandhi lehenga featuring a bralette-style blouse and multi-coloured skirt with embroidered floral patterns and mirror-work is a riot of colours!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Brahmastra actress’ customised Manish Malhotra lehenga set featuring 180 colourful embroidered patches on the skirt is sure a hit.
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Sooryavanshi actress looked gorgeous in this Sabyasachi lehenga featuring a full-sleeved red blouse and a multicoloured floral lehenga.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Good Lucky Jerry star made a striking case for artsy number by sporting a short-sleeved blouse with a skirt bearing colourful embroidered patterns, and a sheer dupatta.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Sultan actress showed up as a diva to a Diwali bash dressed in a multi-coloured panel skirt and a plunging neckline blouse.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress rocked a black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, which featured stripes, intricate multicoloured embroidery and light mirror detailing.
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Atrangi Re star wore a Mayyur Girotra handwoven silk lehenga that came with a multi-coloured chevron print skirt, a patola choli and a matching jacket.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma looked sangeet-ready in an emerald green half-sleeved blouse with gold embroidery and an ivory skirt with hand-painted blooms in colourful pastel shades.
Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram
Jackie painted a colourful picture in a gorgeous geometric pattern, multi-coloured lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looked stunning in a hand-embroidered lehenga that came with a rani pink backless blouse and a skirt in multiple shades of bright green, pink, and orange.
