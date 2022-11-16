Heading 3

Celebs who love a multi-coloured lehenga

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo star’s Sawan Gandhi lehenga featuring a bralette-style blouse and multi-coloured skirt with embroidered floral patterns and mirror-work is a riot of colours! 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Brahmastra actress’ customised Manish Malhotra lehenga set featuring 180 colourful embroidered patches on the skirt is sure a hit. 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The Sooryavanshi actress looked gorgeous in this Sabyasachi lehenga featuring a full-sleeved red blouse and a multicoloured floral lehenga.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Good Lucky Jerry star made a striking case for artsy number by sporting a short-sleeved blouse with a skirt bearing colourful embroidered patterns, and a sheer dupatta. 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The Sultan actress showed up as a diva to a Diwali bash dressed in a multi-coloured panel skirt and a plunging neckline blouse. 

Anushka Sharma 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress rocked a black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani, which featured stripes, intricate multicoloured embroidery and light mirror detailing. 

 Ananya Panday

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Atrangi Re star wore a Mayyur Girotra handwoven silk lehenga that came with a multi-coloured chevron print skirt, a patola choli and a matching jacket.

sara ali khan

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma looked sangeet-ready in an emerald green half-sleeved blouse with gold embroidery and an ivory skirt with hand-painted blooms in colourful pastel shades.

Karisma Kapoor 

Image: Chandini Whabi Instagram 

Jackie painted a colourful picture in a gorgeous geometric pattern, multi-coloured lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Jacqueline in Abu Sandeep lehenga

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked stunning in a hand-embroidered lehenga that came with a rani pink backless blouse and a skirt in multiple shades of bright green, pink, and orange.

Pop of Colours 

