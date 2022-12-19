Celebs who
Love a pastel saree
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Katrina looked like a proper desi kudi in this pastel blue sequinned saree for a friend’s wedding at Taj Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
For another desi look, she chose a monochrome pastel blue saree that was paired with a matching sequined blouse.
Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram
The young star looked radiant in a lilac pastel saree hand embroidered with sequins and crystals in the same shade
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
For Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Kareena wore a pastel pink organza saree that looked exquisite on her
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
DP made a striking case for soothing pastel shades by picking out this pastel-hued saree with yellow, green, blue, and blush pink shades on it
Deepika Padukone
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka’s pastel green number by ace designer Sabyasachi remains one of the most sought-after festive-ready drapes.
Anushka Sharma
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star looked flawless in a pastel pink saree by Mala and Kinnary that bore a pearl-detailed luxe finish
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
PC picked out a pretty pastel pink drape with lace details for a wedding.
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Vidya Balan Instagram
Vidya’s pink drape adorned with minimal prints is a simple yet elegant choice for traditional occasions
Vidya Balan
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looked beautiful in a monochrome pastel yellow saree that came with ruffle details and sat well with her embellished blouse.
Vaani Kapoor
