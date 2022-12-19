Heading 3

Celebs who
 Love a pastel saree

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 19, 2022

FASHION

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Katrina Kaif 

Katrina looked like a proper desi kudi in this pastel blue sequinned saree for a friend’s wedding at Taj Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

For another desi look, she chose a monochrome pastel blue saree that was paired with a matching sequined blouse.

Image: Tarun Tahiliani Instagram 

The young star looked radiant in a lilac pastel saree hand embroidered with sequins and crystals in the same shade

Shanaya Kapoor 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

For Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Kareena wore a pastel pink organza saree that looked exquisite on her

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

DP made a striking case for soothing pastel shades by picking out this pastel-hued saree with yellow, green, blue, and blush pink shades on it

Deepika Padukone

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka’s pastel green number by ace designer Sabyasachi remains one of the most sought-after festive-ready drapes.

Anushka Sharma

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram 

The Dhadkan star looked flawless in a pastel pink saree by Mala and Kinnary that bore a pearl-detailed luxe finish

Shilpa Shetty 

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

PC picked out a pretty pastel pink drape with lace details for a wedding.

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Vidya Balan Instagram 

Vidya’s pink drape adorned with minimal prints is a simple yet elegant choice for traditional occasions

Vidya Balan

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

Vaani looked beautiful in a monochrome pastel yellow saree that came with ruffle details and sat well with her embellished blouse. 

Vaani Kapoor

