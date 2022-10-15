Heading 3

Celebs who love a white floral saree

Neenaz Akhtar

OCT 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla fashion instagram

Nora looked graceful in an organza white saree with white plain broad borders and rose flower prints done in gold and a blend of pink and red

 Nora Fatehi

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress sported a beautiful white linen saree with colourful flower prints on it

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

She then sported a dreamy white silk saree with minimal floral prints in yellow

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram 

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked like springtime in a Varun Bahl organza saree featuring pink flowers but with soft tinges of white

Kiara Advani

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

Keeping things fresh and dreamy, DP rocked a beautiful white saree with tiny green floral prints all over

Deepika Padukone

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

In a minimalist desi avatar featuring a creamy white saree with a floral embroidered border, the Roohi actress nailed the look

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

The Mimi actress donned a sheer white saree with floral embellishment in bright hues and showed us how to rock the desi style

Kriti Sanon

Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram

Sonam wore a semi-sheer white saree with minimal floral work on the hemline and border

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra instagram

Lolo aced the wedding guest style in a stunning ivory saree with striking zari floral work on it

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Malaika looked gorgeous in a silk white saree with bold red and green floral prints on it

Malaika Arora

