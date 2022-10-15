Celebs who love a white floral saree
Neenaz Akhtar
OCT 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla fashion instagram
Nora looked graceful in an organza white saree with white plain broad borders and rose flower prints done in gold and a blend of pink and red
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress sported a beautiful white linen saree with colourful flower prints on it
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
She then sported a dreamy white silk saree with minimal floral prints in yellow
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress looked like springtime in a Varun Bahl organza saree featuring pink flowers but with soft tinges of white
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Keeping things fresh and dreamy, DP rocked a beautiful white saree with tiny green floral prints all over
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
In a minimalist desi avatar featuring a creamy white saree with a floral embroidered border, the Roohi actress nailed the look
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
The Mimi actress donned a sheer white saree with floral embellishment in bright hues and showed us how to rock the desi style
Image: Sonam Kapoor instagram
Sonam wore a semi-sheer white saree with minimal floral work on the hemline and border
Image: Manish Malhotra instagram
Lolo aced the wedding guest style in a stunning ivory saree with striking zari floral work on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Malaika looked gorgeous in a silk white saree with bold red and green floral prints on it
