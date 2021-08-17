lehengas
Anita Dongre
Celebs who love
A big fan of designer Anita Dongre’s lehengas, actress Tara Sutaria looked divine in a hand-embroidered elinaz creation by the ace designer
A while back, Tara was decked up in a blush pink embellished lehenga for the wedding ceremony of Anissa Malhotra and Armaan Jain
Kareena Kapoor Khan exemplified grace in a pristine white classic creation by the couturier
‘Bharat’ actress Katrina Kaif brought in the summer vibes in a lavish floral lehenga that was beautifully accessorised with a statement necklace and earrings
Millennial actress Ananya Panday rang in the festivities in a hot pink lehenga that came with a Bandhani skirt and an embellished choli
‘Street Dancer 3D’ actress Shraddha Kapoor upped her glamorous desi quotient by picking out a dark green lehenga kurta set from the designer’s label
Alia Bhatt looked like a princess in a soft blue and yellow lehenga choli for her bridesmaid look
Athiya Shetty painted the town red in an embellished red creation by Anita Dongre
Athiya wore another lehenga that was a part of the designer’s hand woven Benaras collection
To attend the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Mira Rajput had picked out a gorgeous burgundy velvet lehenga
