MAY 14, 2022

Celebs who love a chikankari kurta

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

The Shershaah actress looked summer-ready in a beautiful yellow chikankari kurta bedecked in white embroidery all over.

Khushi Kapoor

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Khushi kept her desi look simple yet significant in a straight-cut lilac purple kurta set that was doused in chikankari embroidery.

The Atrangi Re actress managed to redefine elegance in a sky blue chikankari embroidery kurta, matching palazzos, and a sheer dupatta.

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan

Alaya’s rendition of the classic piece was a full-sleeve neutral-toned kurta with intricate threadwork in white.

Alaya F

Image: Alaya F instagram

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon

Dressed in a peach-hued Anarkali kurta featuring intricate white threadwork around the neckline and at the hem, the Mimi actress stole our hearts away!

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma looked lovely in a simple v-neck pastel blue kurta with chikankari work around her neckline for a subtle statement.

Anushka Sharma

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

The Brahmāstra actress ensured her desi look in a beautiful all-white chikankari suit was equal parts classy and elegant.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

The Dhadak actress took the traditional route and opted for an icy blue chikankari kurta for an intimate festivity at home.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Mala strolled across the city dressed in a delicate white chikankari kurta, giving us major summer outfit goals.

Malaika Arora

Image: Pinkvilla

The Heropanti 2 actress looked absolutely regal in a white heavily embroidered chikankari kurta and a luxe pair of silk dhoti pants.

Tara Sutaria

