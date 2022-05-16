Fashion
MAY 14, 2022
Celebs who love a chikankari kurta
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
The Shershaah actress looked summer-ready in a beautiful yellow chikankari kurta bedecked in white embroidery all over.
Khushi Kapoor
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Khushi kept her desi look simple yet significant in a straight-cut lilac purple kurta set that was doused in chikankari embroidery.
The Atrangi Re actress managed to redefine elegance in a sky blue chikankari embroidery kurta, matching palazzos, and a sheer dupatta.
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan
Alaya’s rendition of the classic piece was a full-sleeve neutral-toned kurta with intricate threadwork in white.
Alaya F
Image: Alaya F instagram
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon
Dressed in a peach-hued Anarkali kurta featuring intricate white threadwork around the neckline and at the hem, the Mimi actress stole our hearts away!
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma looked lovely in a simple v-neck pastel blue kurta with chikankari work around her neckline for a subtle statement.
Anushka Sharma
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
The Brahmāstra actress ensured her desi look in a beautiful all-white chikankari suit was equal parts classy and elegant.
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
The Dhadak actress took the traditional route and opted for an icy blue chikankari kurta for an intimate festivity at home.
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Mala strolled across the city dressed in a delicate white chikankari kurta, giving us major summer outfit goals.
Malaika Arora
Image: Pinkvilla
The Heropanti 2 actress looked absolutely regal in a white heavily embroidered chikankari kurta and a luxe pair of silk dhoti pants.
Tara Sutaria
