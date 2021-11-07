Nov 7, 2021

Fashion

Celebs who love a classic Banarasi saree

 Neenaz

In a bright purple Banarasi silk saree paired with an emerald green blouse, Shraddha looked like the perfect desi girl of our dreams!

Shraddha Kapoor

Credits: Instagram 

A true advocate of silk sarees, Kangana made an exceptional case for the classic drape by opting for a Swati and Sunaina Banarasi saree

Kangana Ranaut 

Credits: Instagram 

Kangana draped another Banarasi silk saree for her brother’s engagement ceremony and proved that there’s no going wrong with the elegant six-yard! 

Credits: Instagram 

Vidya looked absolutely divine in a gorgeous red Banarasi saree by designer Gaurang Shah

Vidya Balan

Credits: Instagram 

A true desi girl at heart, Priyanka spelled grace in a gold Banarasi silk saree that she wore with a matching silk blouse

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Credits: Instagram 

Also a fan of the classic drape, Anushka wore a gorgeous red saree with intricate gold work for her wedding reception with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma

(Image: Instagram)
Credits: Instagram 

For her bridal look, Dia wore a red Banarasi silk saree with a golden border running through it

Dia Mirza

Credits: Instagram 

Showcasing her love for banarasi sarees, Deepika opted for a rani pink silk saree from Raw Mango for Kapil Sharma's wedding reception

Deepika Padukone

Credits: Instagram 

On another occasion, Deepika had picked out a dusty pink Benarasi saree with gold embroidery and a thick gold border

Kriti looked gorgeous in a vibrant pink silk saree featuring gold cherry blossom motifs and a contrasting green border

Kriti Sanon

Credits: Instagram 

thanks for reading
next: Kangana Ranaut's admirable dresses

Click Here