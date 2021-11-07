Nov 7, 2021
Fashion
Celebs who love a classic Banarasi saree
Neenaz
In a bright purple Banarasi silk saree paired with an emerald green blouse, Shraddha looked like the perfect desi girl of our dreams!
Shraddha KapoorCredits: Instagram
A true advocate of silk sarees, Kangana made an exceptional case for the classic drape by opting for a Swati and Sunaina Banarasi saree
Kangana Ranaut Credits: Instagram
Kangana draped another Banarasi silk saree for her brother’s engagement ceremony and proved that there’s no going wrong with the elegant six-yard! Credits: Instagram
Vidya looked absolutely divine in a gorgeous red Banarasi saree by designer Gaurang Shah
Vidya BalanCredits: Instagram
A true desi girl at heart, Priyanka spelled grace in a gold Banarasi silk saree that she wore with a matching silk blouse
Priyanka Chopra JonasCredits: Instagram
Also a fan of the classic drape, Anushka wore a gorgeous red saree with intricate gold work for her wedding reception with Virat Kohli
Anushka Sharma(Image: Instagram)
Credits: Instagram
For her bridal look, Dia wore a red Banarasi silk saree with a golden border running through it
Dia MirzaCredits: Instagram
Showcasing her love for banarasi sarees, Deepika opted for a rani pink silk saree from Raw Mango for Kapil Sharma's wedding reception
Deepika PadukoneCredits: Instagram
On another occasion, Deepika had picked out a dusty pink Benarasi saree with gold embroidery and a thick gold border
Kriti looked gorgeous in a vibrant pink silk saree featuring gold cherry blossom motifs and a contrasting green border
Kriti SanonCredits: Instagram
