Nov 12, 2021
Celebs who love corset outfits
Author: P R Gayathri
Katrina Kaif's aqua princess avatar has been doing the rounds ever since she stepped out in this Prabal Gurung numberIMAGE: Disha Patani Instagram
Katrina Kaif
Disha Patani looked absolutely stunning in this shimmery blue strapless bodycon corset-style dress
Disha PataniIMAGE: Disha Patani Instagram
Hopping on the neon trend, we weren't surprised when Disha sported the shade in the form of her favourite outfit - the corsetIMAGE: Disha Patani Instagram
For her Cannes debut in 2019, Kangana Ranaut took traditional clothing, on the red carpet, up a notch
Kangana RanautIMAGE: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Alia Bhatt styled her corset with a signature white shirt but in a modern way, with an added frill
Alia BhattIMAGE: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Since pantsuits are now in vogue, why not wear a corset top underneath to add a more powerful touch like Sonakshi
Sonakshi SinhaIMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor donned a black strapless corset top that was covered in patterns of roses with her high-waisted jeans
Janhvi KapoorIMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked like a diva as she posed in a white corset top that was a unique blend of flirty and formalIMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The drop-dead gorgeous Tara Sutaria managed to ace the corset trend by bringing it into her Indian wear
Tara SutariaIMAGE: Pinkvilla
Bebo also picked out a white strapless corset that she styled under high-waisted pinstripe pants with double beige belts, to show off her lean frameIMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Kapoor Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Kapoor
