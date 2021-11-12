Nov 12, 2021

Fashion 

Celebs who love corset outfits

Author: P R Gayathri

Katrina Kaif's aqua princess avatar has been doing the rounds ever since she stepped out in this Prabal Gurung number

IMAGE: Disha Patani Instagram

Katrina Kaif

Disha Patani looked absolutely stunning in this shimmery blue strapless bodycon corset-style dress

Disha Patani

IMAGE:  Disha Patani Instagram

Hopping on the neon trend, we weren't surprised when Disha sported the shade in the form of her favourite outfit - the corset

IMAGE: Disha Patani Instagram

For her Cannes debut in 2019, Kangana Ranaut took traditional clothing, on the red carpet, up a notch

Kangana Ranaut

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Alia Bhatt styled her corset with a signature white shirt but in a modern way, with an added frill

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Since pantsuits are now in vogue, why not wear a corset top underneath to add a more powerful touch like Sonakshi

Sonakshi Sinha

IMAGE: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor donned a black strapless corset top that was covered in patterns of roses with her high-waisted jeans

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked like a diva as she posed in a white corset top that was a unique blend of flirty and formal

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The drop-dead gorgeous Tara Sutaria managed to ace the corset trend by bringing it into her Indian wear

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: Pinkvilla

Bebo also picked out a white strapless corset that she styled under high-waisted pinstripe pants with double beige belts, to show off her lean frame

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Kapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Kapoor

