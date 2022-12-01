Heading 3

Celebs who love
 Floral outfits

Sakshi
Singh

Dec 1, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The new mom was all about reds and florals, wearing a gorgeous strapless mini dress with a matching blazer by Magda Butrym.

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Maja Ma star looked ethereal in a three-piece floral print Varun Bahl outfit that she accessorized with loose curls and simple jewelry.

Madhuri Dixit 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi opted for a white saree with a floral print for her daytime look, keeping it elegant and chic.

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Sara Ali khan Instagram

Sara enjoyed her time on the beach while wearing a white and blue floral printed playsuit, that looked amazing.

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress opted for a casual and relaxed look, wearing a pink floral strappy dress and styling it with a handbag and some minimal jewelry.

Ananya Panday

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Kiara oozed glamour and confidence as she rocked a tropical blue bralette and a magnificent floral embroidered pant with a shrug.

Kiara Advani 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

The Jersey actress looked stunning in a three-piece ensemble consisting of a white floral printed top, skirt, and shrug.

Rashmika Mandanna 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

The Ek Villain Returns actress sported a gorgeous summer dress in sunflower prints, looking stunning.

Disha Patani 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Ace power dressing with style, like Katrina Kaif in a black floral printed suit, which she styled with a beige top underneath.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The Bedhadak actress looked lovely as she donned a pink and green floral printed dress with a plunging neckline and a corset design on the waist for that snatched look.

Shanaya Kapoor

