Celebs who love
Floral outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
Dec 1, 2022
FASHION
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The new mom was all about reds and florals, wearing a gorgeous strapless mini dress with a matching blazer by Magda Butrym.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Maja Ma star looked ethereal in a three-piece floral print Varun Bahl outfit that she accessorized with loose curls and simple jewelry.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi opted for a white saree with a floral print for her daytime look, keeping it elegant and chic.
Image: Sara Ali khan Instagram
Sara enjoyed her time on the beach while wearing a white and blue floral printed playsuit, that looked amazing.
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress opted for a casual and relaxed look, wearing a pink floral strappy dress and styling it with a handbag and some minimal jewelry.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Kiara oozed glamour and confidence as she rocked a tropical blue bralette and a magnificent floral embroidered pant with a shrug.
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
The Jersey actress looked stunning in a three-piece ensemble consisting of a white floral printed top, skirt, and shrug.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress sported a gorgeous summer dress in sunflower prints, looking stunning.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Ace power dressing with style, like Katrina Kaif in a black floral printed suit, which she styled with a beige top underneath.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
The Bedhadak actress looked lovely as she donned a pink and green floral printed dress with a plunging neckline and a corset design on the waist for that snatched look.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.