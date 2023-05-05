Heading 3

Celebs who love
Indo-western outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

MAY 05, 2023

Image: The Little Black Bow instagram

Kiara looked ravishing in a gold and beige slinky blouse and a draped skirt paired with a sunburnt cape

Kiara Advani

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Sara looked splendid in an orange three-piece sharara and cape Indo-western outfit by Arpita Mehta

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam turned heads as she stepped out in a sari tuxedo teamed with an off-white coat

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Bhumi upped the ante in a dhoti-style skirt, a plunging-neck bralette, and a long-sleeve jacket

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Liger actress set the temperatures soaring in a black sharara blouse set

Ananya Panday

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Athiya looked spectacular in a red embroidered tassel jacket and matching flared pants

Athiya Shetty

Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram

Malla brought high-octane glam in a luxe green co-ord set by Anamika Khanna

Malaika Arora

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia looked the prettiest in a bright pink Indo-western outfit 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Dhadkan star aced the Indo-Western trend in a one-shoulder green kurta and matching flared skirt

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma looked lovely in a blush-pink drape and a matching cape

Karisma Kapoor

