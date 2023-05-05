Celebs who love
Indo-western outfits
MAY 05, 2023
Image: The Little Black Bow instagram
Kiara looked ravishing in a gold and beige slinky blouse and a draped skirt paired with a sunburnt cape
Kiara Advani
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Sara looked splendid in an orange three-piece sharara and cape Indo-western outfit by Arpita Mehta
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam turned heads as she stepped out in a sari tuxedo teamed with an off-white coat
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Bhumi upped the ante in a dhoti-style skirt, a plunging-neck bralette, and a long-sleeve jacket
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Liger actress set the temperatures soaring in a black sharara blouse set
Ananya Panday
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Athiya looked spectacular in a red embroidered tassel jacket and matching flared pants
Athiya Shetty
Image: Anamika Khanna Instagram
Malla brought high-octane glam in a luxe green co-ord set by Anamika Khanna
Malaika Arora
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia looked the prettiest in a bright pink Indo-western outfit
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Dhadkan star aced the Indo-Western trend in a one-shoulder green kurta and matching flared skirt
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma looked lovely in a blush-pink drape and a matching cape
Karisma Kapoor
