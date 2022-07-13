Heading 3

Celebs who love a little white dress 

Neenaz Akhtar

july 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Ananya Panday instagram 

The Liger actress is a fan of all things mini and this white corset dress with full-length puffy sleeves serves as proof!

Ananya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram 

The starlet let her fashion statement do all the talking as she posed in a ruched white mini dress with a sweetheart neckline

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Ami Patel
instagram 

Kat was the star of the party in a stunning white mini dress featuring a short feather trail on one shoulder

Katrina Kaif

Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram

The Stree actress exuded diva vibes in a mini sleeveless white dress by Stella McCartney

Shraddha Kapoor

The Atrangi Re actress looked stunning in a one-shoulder mini dress featuring a plunging neckline

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

Image: Ami Patel
instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi star left us impressed with her flawless look in a pristine white mini dress and a matching blazer

Alia Bhatt

Image: Anushka Sharma instagram 

The Jab Harry Met Sejal star brought her A-game to the table in a textured white dress with extra puffy sleeves and gloss

Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

Keeping things edgy yet casual, the Roohi star showed off her hard-earned curves in a strappy little white bodycon dress

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Nora Fatehi instagram 

The Kusu Kusu star looked ethereal in a close-neck mini white dress accentuated with a black belt cinched at her waist

Nora Fatehi

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

The Ek Villain 2 actress looked stylish as hell in this pristine white blazer dress with golden buttons

Tara Sutaria

