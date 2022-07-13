Heading 3
Celebs who love a little white dress
Neenaz Akhtar
july 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
The Liger actress is a fan of all things mini and this white corset dress with full-length puffy sleeves serves as proof!
Ananya Panday
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
The starlet let her fashion statement do all the talking as she posed in a ruched white mini dress with a sweetheart neckline
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel
instagram
Kat was the star of the party in a stunning white mini dress featuring a short feather trail on one shoulder
Katrina Kaif
Image: Shraddha Kapoor instagram
The Stree actress exuded diva vibes in a mini sleeveless white dress by Stella McCartney
Shraddha Kapoor
The Atrangi Re actress looked stunning in a one-shoulder mini dress featuring a plunging neckline
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
Image: Ami Patel
instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi star left us impressed with her flawless look in a pristine white mini dress and a matching blazer
Alia Bhatt
Image: Anushka Sharma instagram
The Jab Harry Met Sejal star brought her A-game to the table in a textured white dress with extra puffy sleeves and gloss
Anushka Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
Keeping things edgy yet casual, the Roohi star showed off her hard-earned curves in a strappy little white bodycon dress
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Nora Fatehi instagram
The Kusu Kusu star looked ethereal in a close-neck mini white dress accentuated with a black belt cinched at her waist
Nora Fatehi
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
The Ek Villain 2 actress looked stylish as hell in this pristine white blazer dress with golden buttons
Tara Sutaria
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pooja Hegde's super stylish looks