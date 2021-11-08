Nov 8, 2021

Celebs who love a mirror work lehenga

Dolled up in a pleasant floral lehenga skirt and mirror work strappy choli, Priyanka Chopra looked supreme during the Diwali festivity

Priyanka Chopra Jonas 

The young fashionista around the block, Alaya looked stunning in a dazzling golden blouse doused with mirror work and a high-waisted skirt with slits

Alaya F

The ‘Tadap’ star painted a gorgeous picture in a hot pink mirror work lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor

Tara Sutaria 

Sara looked regal in a pristine white Manish Malhotra lehenga with basic mirror work on it

Sara Ali Khan

Ananya picked out a lime yellow lehenga that bore mirror work and shell work on the sleeve straps and the back of her blouse

Ananya Panday

In a gold lehenga featuring embroidery and square-cut mirror work on the skirt and dupatta, Janhvi looked as impressive as ever!

Janhvi Kapoor 

Madhuri wore a royal blue lehenga with a fully embellished skirt featuring gota patti and mirror work throughout

Madhuri Dixit 

For the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Tamannaah wore a wine hued lehenga replete with mirror work all over

Tamannaah Bhatia 

Bhumi dazzled in a midnight blue mirror work lehenga that featured a heavily embroidered skirt and an intricately woven strappy blouse

Bhumi Pednekar

Mouni looked ravishing in apeach hued lehenga with mirror work detailing all over it

Mouni Roy

