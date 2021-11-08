Nov 8, 2021
Fashion
Celebs who love a mirror work lehenga
Neenaz
Dolled up in a pleasant floral lehenga skirt and mirror work strappy choli, Priyanka Chopra looked supreme during the Diwali festivity
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Credits: Instagram
The young fashionista around the block, Alaya looked stunning in a dazzling golden blouse doused with mirror work and a high-waisted skirt with slits
Alaya FCredits: Instagram
The ‘Tadap’ star painted a gorgeous picture in a hot pink mirror work lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor
Tara Sutaria Credits: Instagram
Sara looked regal in a pristine white Manish Malhotra lehenga with basic mirror work on it
Sara Ali KhanCredits: Instagram
Ananya picked out a lime yellow lehenga that bore mirror work and shell work on the sleeve straps and the back of her blouse
Ananya PandayCredits: Instagram
In a gold lehenga featuring embroidery and square-cut mirror work on the skirt and dupatta, Janhvi looked as impressive as ever!
Janhvi Kapoor Credits: Instagram
Madhuri wore a royal blue lehenga with a fully embellished skirt featuring gota patti and mirror work throughout
Madhuri Dixit Credits: Instagram
For the wedding of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Tamannaah wore a wine hued lehenga replete with mirror work all over
Tamannaah Bhatia Credits: Instagram
Bhumi dazzled in a midnight blue mirror work lehenga that featured a heavily embroidered skirt and an intricately woven strappy blouse
Bhumi PednekarCredits: Instagram
Mouni looked ravishing in apeach hued lehenga with mirror work detailing all over it
Mouni RoyCredits: Instagram
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Disha Patani in flirty mini dresses