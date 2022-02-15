Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 15, 2022

Celebs who love monotone jumpsuits

Sara Ali Khan

Sara made a strong case for bright colours by picking out a bright pink jumpsuit from Flor et.al

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia looked every bit trendy in a well-tailored blue jumpsuit featuring puffy sleeves and a V-neck

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt

 Janhvi kept things simple yet sexy in a body-fitting beige-hued jumpsuit with a strapless neckline

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor

Kiara sported a bright blue jumpsuit at the airport and showed us how to look fuss-free in a jiffy! 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Kiara Advani

Shilpa took things up a notch in a monochrome satin jumpsuit featuring a one-shoulder silhouette

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

The American singer looked ultra-stylish in a white Balmain jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and cut-outs around her waist

Image: Getty Images

Taylor Swift 

 Taking a risqué choice with her all-black look, Miley made heads turn in a plunging halter-neck neckline outfit

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

 The Duchess of Sussex also opted for a black jumpsuit that was equal parts classy and elegant

Image: Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Ananya looked jet-set ready in a green jumpsuit that cropped a little above her ankle

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday

Shraddha’s monotone red pantsuit with cut-sleeves looked crisp as hell!

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Sharddha Kapoor

Kat kept things simple and comfy in a brown-toned jumpsuit with a belt tied around the waist

Image: Pinkvilla

Katrina Kaif

