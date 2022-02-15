Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 15, 2022
Celebs who love monotone jumpsuits
Sara Ali Khan
Sara made a strong case for bright colours by picking out a bright pink jumpsuit from Flor et.al
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia looked every bit trendy in a well-tailored blue jumpsuit featuring puffy sleeves and a V-neck
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt
Janhvi kept things simple yet sexy in a body-fitting beige-hued jumpsuit with a strapless neckline
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor
Kiara sported a bright blue jumpsuit at the airport and showed us how to look fuss-free in a jiffy!
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani
Shilpa took things up a notch in a monochrome satin jumpsuit featuring a one-shoulder silhouette
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
The American singer looked ultra-stylish in a white Balmain jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and cut-outs around her waist
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift
Taking a risqué choice with her all-black look, Miley made heads turn in a plunging halter-neck neckline outfit
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
The Duchess of Sussex also opted for a black jumpsuit that was equal parts classy and elegant
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle
Ananya looked jet-set ready in a green jumpsuit that cropped a little above her ankle
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday
Shraddha’s monotone red pantsuit with cut-sleeves looked crisp as hell!
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Sharddha Kapoor
Kat kept things simple and comfy in a brown-toned jumpsuit with a belt tied around the waist
Image: Pinkvilla
Katrina Kaif
