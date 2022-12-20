Celebs who love
orange-hued outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor in a regal tussar silk and organza lehenga is what tangerine dreams are made of!
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress sizzled in a sparkly orange sequinned saree that was perfectly paired with a satin orange cut-sleeve blouse
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The OG fashion queen served some major style goals as she posed in a bodycon midi dress in a sunset orange dress from the label David Koma London
Deepika Padukone
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress grabbed all eyeballs as she posed in a bright orange bodycon dress by Alex Perry
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The Shershaah actress made a strong case for orange as she wore a striking orange pantsuit by Sonaakshi Raaj
Kiara Advani
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Going all monochrome, Nora dazzled in a bodycon dress dripping in a vibrant shade of tangerine
Nora Fatehi
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Malla chose a bolder version to sport the colour as she decked herself up in a sequinned mini dress
Malaika Arora
Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram
The Dhadkan star is a sight to behold in this pale orange Rutu Neeva dress, an animal-print belt, and nude pumps
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Pinkvilla
Jackie wore the shade as a trendy pre-draped saree and a matching strapless blouse
Jacqueline Fernandez
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Babli Bouncer actress not only rocked the bright shade in a pleated orange skirt but also showed us how to ace the colour-blocking trend like a pro!
Tamannaah Bhatia
