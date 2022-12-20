Heading 3

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram 

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor in a regal tussar silk and organza lehenga is what tangerine dreams are made of! 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Mimi actress sizzled in a sparkly orange sequinned saree that was perfectly paired with a satin orange cut-sleeve blouse

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The OG fashion queen served some major style goals as she posed in a bodycon midi dress in a sunset orange dress from the label David Koma London

Deepika Padukone

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram 

The Mili actress grabbed all eyeballs as she posed in a bright orange bodycon dress by Alex Perry

Janhvi Kapoor 

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

The Shershaah actress made a strong case for orange as she wore a striking orange pantsuit by Sonaakshi Raaj

Kiara Advani 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Going all monochrome, Nora dazzled in a bodycon dress dripping in a vibrant shade of tangerine

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

Malla chose a bolder version to sport the colour as she decked herself up in a sequinned mini dress

Malaika Arora 

Image: Sanjana Batra Instagram

The Dhadkan star is a sight to behold in this pale orange Rutu Neeva dress, an animal-print belt, and nude pumps

Shilpa Shetty 

Image: Pinkvilla

Jackie wore the shade as a trendy pre-draped saree and a matching strapless blouse

Jacqueline Fernandez 

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

The Babli Bouncer actress not only rocked the bright shade in a pleated orange skirt but also showed us how to ace the colour-blocking trend like a pro! 

Tamannaah Bhatia

