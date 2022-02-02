Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 02, 2022

Celebs who love a simple white kurta set

Alia Bhatt

For an elegant desi look, Alia slipped into a lacy white embroidered V-neck kurta and matching organza sharara pants with lace embroidery on the borders

Video: Pinkvilla instagram

Sara looked pretty as ever in a simple white A-line kurta, white churidar pants, and a white dupatta with colourful florals

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan

Kangana made a strong case for a monochrome desi look in an all-white kurti set

Image: Pinkvilla

Kangana Ranaut

Kiara painted a lovely picture in her shiny white kurti set adorned with minimal block prints

Image: Pinkvilla

Kiara Advani

Bebo gave an interesting spin to the regular kurti by wearing a long tunic-style set without the dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor

Vidya looked graceful in an off-white angrakha-style kurta set from Manish Malhotra

Image: Vidya Balan instagram

Vidya Balan

Janhvi kept her look extremely simple in a minimalist white cotton kurta, matching flared bottoms, and a white dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor

Tara’s off-duty desi look included a white chikankari kurta and matching palazzos that were perfect for a breezy summer day

Image: Pinkvilla

Tara Sutaria

Karisma opted for an A-line kurta with colourful floral embroidery on the neckline, making for a simple yet significant choice

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

Karisma Kapoor

Anushka looked pretty in a long white kurta, matching cropped pants, and a sheer white dupatta

Image: Pinkvilla

Anushka Sharma

