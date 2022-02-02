Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 02, 2022
Celebs who love a simple white kurta set
Alia Bhatt
For an elegant desi look, Alia slipped into a lacy white embroidered V-neck kurta and matching organza sharara pants with lace embroidery on the borders
Video: Pinkvilla instagram
Sara looked pretty as ever in a simple white A-line kurta, white churidar pants, and a white dupatta with colourful florals
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan
Kangana made a strong case for a monochrome desi look in an all-white kurti set
Image: Pinkvilla
Kangana Ranaut
Kiara painted a lovely picture in her shiny white kurti set adorned with minimal block prints
Image: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani
Bebo gave an interesting spin to the regular kurti by wearing a long tunic-style set without the dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor
Vidya looked graceful in an off-white angrakha-style kurta set from Manish Malhotra
Image: Vidya Balan instagram
Vidya Balan
Janhvi kept her look extremely simple in a minimalist white cotton kurta, matching flared bottoms, and a white dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi Kapoor
Tara’s off-duty desi look included a white chikankari kurta and matching palazzos that were perfect for a breezy summer day
Image: Pinkvilla
Tara Sutaria
Karisma opted for an A-line kurta with colourful floral embroidery on the neckline, making for a simple yet significant choice
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Anushka looked pretty in a long white kurta, matching cropped pants, and a sheer white dupatta
Image: Pinkvilla
Anushka Sharma
