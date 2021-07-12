Celebs Who Love
trendy layered necklaces
An evil-eye pendant necklace layered along with cosmic pendants added a touch of glamour to the simple casual look of Janhvi Kapoor here
A simple seashell choker layered with two gold chains with charms was her next fav choice of accessory
A strong advocate of chunky layered necklaces, Deepika Padukone wore her Dior dress with a gold layered zodiac necklace by label Misho Designs
To round off her baggy red pantsuit, Deepika chose to wear a layer of gold necklaces from Outhouse Jewellery
Malaika Arora sizzled in a deep-neck bralette top that was further accessorised with a layer of funky necklaces strung together
Kareena Kapoor Khan accessorised her pretty red number with layered necklaces for some jazziness
Kareena then teamed her five layers of gold and silver chains featuring diamonds with a white satin blouse
Disha Patani allowed all the attention to fall on her four-layered gold chain necklaces that were adorned with four different pendants
Supermodel Gigi Hadid completed her trendy look with a set of stacked-up beaded necklaces in vibrant hues
Priyanka Chopra Jonas kept her style game on point by wearing a minimal pre-layered necklace with her all-black outfit
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja added a pop of colour to her look by opting for layer chain necklaces with gemstone-encrusted pendants
