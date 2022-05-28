Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAY 28, 2022
Celebs who nailed beach fashion
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Kat’s mantra of Go Black or Go Home is the ultimate fashion tune we want to harp during a beach vacay!
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram
The Atrangi Re actress gave a playful spin to her vacay wardrobe by opting for a striped bikini in multi colours
The Tadap actress served a cool yet sexy beach look as she opted for a plunging neck monokini from Studio Verandah
Image: Tara Sutaria instagram
Tara Sutaria
The Roohi actress oozed tropical vacay vibes in her floral-print black and red bikini and sarong
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Khushi Kapoor
The Archies actor showed us how to ace a monochrome vacay look in this purple beachwear
Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram
The Bedhadak actress donned a bright blue cut-out bikini set and showed us how to invite modern silhouettes into our beach wardrobe
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Posing in a pastel bikini set paired with a floral-print cover-up, the Liger actress nailed her casual beachwear look
Ananya Panday
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Disha Patani
A total beach babe, Patani rocked the sultry look in a cut-out bikini set with tie-up details around the midriff
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
In a strapless bikini top and high-waist bottoms, Alia was a total stunner at the beach!
Alia Bhatt
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Ain’t no one knows how to slay the beach fashion like our desi girl! And this beachwear serves as proof
Priyanka Chopra
