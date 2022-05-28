Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 28, 2022

Heading 3

Celebs who nailed beach fashion

|

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Kat’s mantra of Go Black or Go Home is the ultimate fashion tune we want to harp during a beach vacay!

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sara Ali Khan instagram

The Atrangi Re actress gave a playful spin to her vacay wardrobe by opting for a striped bikini in multi colours

The Tadap actress served a cool yet sexy beach look as she opted for a plunging neck monokini from Studio Verandah

Image: Tara Sutaria instagram

Tara Sutaria

The Roohi actress oozed tropical vacay vibes in her floral-print black and red bikini and sarong

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Khushi Kapoor

The Archies actor showed us how to ace a monochrome vacay look in this purple beachwear

Image: Shanaya Kapoor instagram

The Bedhadak actress donned a bright blue cut-out bikini set and showed us how to invite modern silhouettes into our beach wardrobe

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Posing in a pastel bikini set paired with a floral-print cover-up, the Liger actress nailed her casual beachwear look

Ananya Panday

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Disha Patani

A total beach babe, Patani rocked the sultry look in a cut-out bikini set with tie-up details around the midriff

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

In a strapless bikini top and high-waist bottoms, Alia was a total stunner at the beach!

Alia Bhatt

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Ain’t no one knows how to slay the beach fashion like our desi girl! And this beachwear serves as proof

Priyanka Chopra

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora To Alia Divas in floral saree

Click Here