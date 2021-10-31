oct 31, 2021
Celebs who nailed a plaid co-ord set
Always the one to make headlines with her impeccable fashion sense, Deepika Padukone gave her stamp of approvato a plaid co-ord set by sporting this olive green pantsuit
The ‘Dabangg’ girl Sonakshi Sinha nailed the trend in a slightly edgy way. She wore her yellow pantsuit with a denim bustier crop top that showed off her toned abs
Anushka Sharma gave an unusual spin to the plaid co-ord set by wearing a three-piece Gucci jumpsuit and suit
Kangana Ranaut opted for a brown checkered pantsuit during Panga’s promotional event and gave her vote to the plaid co-ord set!
Ananya Panday brought something interesting to the table not once but twice! First, she rocked an asymmetric black and white checkered skirt and blazer set
And then she sported a grey plaid shorts suit paired with a pastel pink crop top
Gen-Z fashionista Shanaya Kapoor kept things comfy in a blue plaid co-ord set that included a noodle strap crop top and matching pants with zipper pockets
Janhvi Kapoor showed us a modish way to wear the plaid co-ord set by pairing a skirt suit with a white crop top and boots
Priyanka Chopra Jonas set ultimate fashion goals in a slick plaid pantsuit by Alberta Ferretti Credits: Getty Images
Shraddha Kapoor also hopped on the bandwagon by sporting a green and black plaid pantsuit in her own stylish way
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla