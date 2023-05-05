Celebs who nailed Serpenti collection
Hitarthi Shah
MAY 05, 2023
Image : BVLGARI’s Instagram
A unique masterpiece in the Serpenti collection enchanted by the ultimate splendour of emeralds, a diamond jewellery necklace
The High Jewelry necklace
Image : BVLGARI’s Instagram
Priyanka Chopra adorned the beautiful Bulgari Serpenti Jewelry pieces, during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra
Image : Selena Gomez Instagram
Selena Gomez
Selean Gomez looked stunning in a blank satin dress with puffed up sleeves. And, to add drama, she paired her outfit with the diamond necklace from the Serpenti collection and emerald rings
Image : BVLGARI’s Instagram
Anne Hathway attended the opening of the Bulgari Hotel in Tokyo. The actress made quite an appearance when she donned the Serpenti Necklace
Anne Hathway
Image : Zendaya’s Instagram
Being the brand ambassador of the Italian luxury brand, Zendaya was spotted wearing the famous neckpiece in its commercial. She looked elegant
Zendaya
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram
Samantha opted a black Victoria Beckham outfit for the Citadel US premiere. She paired her outfit with accessories from Bulgari’s Serpenti Collection
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image : Lisa’s Instagram
K-Pop band Blackpink’s Lisa was announced as the brand ambassador of Bulgari. She sported the Serpenti collection piece with a wide smile
Lisa
Image : BVLGARI’s Instagram
Jennifer Lopez dazzled at the Grammy Awards wearing two High Jewelry Serpenti necklaces paired with 24 blue sapphires and multiple high jewelry rings
Jennifer Lopez
Image : Cara Delevingne’s Instagram
Cara Delevingne looked elegant as she wore a bold red dress at the Oscars. She paired it with a neckpiece from the Serpenti Collection
Cara Delevingne
Image : BVLGARI’s Instagram
American Actress Julianne Moore shined in an iconic Serpenti High Jewelry creations at the BAFTAs. She looked exquisite
Julianne Moore
