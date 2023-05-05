Heading 3

Celebs who nailed Serpenti collection

                  pinkvilla 

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

MAY 05, 2023

Image : BVLGARI’s Instagram

A unique masterpiece in the Serpenti collection enchanted by the ultimate splendour of emeralds, a diamond jewellery necklace

The High Jewelry necklace

Image : BVLGARI’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra adorned the beautiful Bulgari Serpenti Jewelry pieces, during the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening ceremony

Priyanka Chopra

Image : Selena Gomez Instagram

Selena Gomez

Selean Gomez looked stunning in a blank satin dress with puffed up sleeves. And, to add drama, she paired her outfit with the diamond necklace from the Serpenti collection and emerald rings

Image : BVLGARI’s Instagram

Anne Hathway attended the opening of the Bulgari Hotel in Tokyo. The actress made quite an appearance when she donned the Serpenti Necklace

Anne Hathway

Image : Zendaya’s Instagram

Being the brand ambassador of the Italian luxury brand, Zendaya was spotted wearing the famous neckpiece in its commercial. She looked elegant

Zendaya

Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram

Samantha opted a black Victoria Beckham outfit for the Citadel US premiere. She paired her outfit with accessories from Bulgari’s Serpenti Collection

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Image : Lisa’s Instagram

K-Pop band Blackpink’s Lisa was announced as the brand ambassador of Bulgari. She sported the Serpenti collection piece with a wide smile

Lisa

Image : BVLGARI’s Instagram

Jennifer Lopez dazzled at the Grammy Awards wearing two High Jewelry Serpenti necklaces paired with 24 blue sapphires and multiple high jewelry rings

Jennifer Lopez

Image : Cara Delevingne’s Instagram

Cara Delevingne looked elegant as she wore a bold red dress at the Oscars. She paired it with a neckpiece from the Serpenti Collection

Cara Delevingne

Image : BVLGARI’s Instagram

American Actress Julianne Moore shined in an iconic Serpenti High Jewelry creations at the BAFTAs. She looked exquisite

Julianne Moore

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here