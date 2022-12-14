Heading 3

Celebs who prove
 Orange is the new black

Lubna
Khan

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Rahul Jhangiani

Alia Bhatt 

Alia Bhatt aces maternity fashion in a flowy, easy-breezy orange dress 

Image: Tejas Nerurkar

Shraddha Kapoor amps us her festive look in this gorgeous orange lehenga set

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Vaishnav Praveen

Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in a sultry orange bodycon dress

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Dev Purbiya

A pop of pink takes Rakul Preet Singh’s bright orange coloured outfit up a notch!

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Dev Purbiya

Huma Qureshi looks radiant in this chic tangerine cutout bodycon dress

Huma Qureshi

Image: Mohit Varu

Kriti Sanon opted for a monochrome look in an orange saree paired with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shelon Santos

Ananya Panday dazzles in a shimmery orange top, and balances her look with a white pair of jeans

Ananya Panday

Image: Shreyans Dungarwal

Tamannaah Bhatia looks party ready in a chic body-hugging party dress

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: The House Of Pixels

 Deepika Padukone turned up the glam-o-meter with her ribbed orange bodycon dress from the shelves of David Koma

Deepika Padukone

Image: Nikul Gala

Kiara looks so chic and trendy in this tangerine pantsuit

Kiara Advani

