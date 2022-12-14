Celebs who prove
Orange is the new black
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
DEC 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Rahul Jhangiani
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt aces maternity fashion in a flowy, easy-breezy orange dress
Image: Tejas Nerurkar
Shraddha Kapoor amps us her festive look in this gorgeous orange lehenga set
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Vaishnav Praveen
Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in a sultry orange bodycon dress
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Dev Purbiya
A pop of pink takes Rakul Preet Singh’s bright orange coloured outfit up a notch!
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Dev Purbiya
Huma Qureshi looks radiant in this chic tangerine cutout bodycon dress
Huma Qureshi
Image: Mohit Varu
Kriti Sanon opted for a monochrome look in an orange saree paired with a matching blouse with a plunging neckline
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shelon Santos
Ananya Panday dazzles in a shimmery orange top, and balances her look with a white pair of jeans
Ananya Panday
Image: Shreyans Dungarwal
Tamannaah Bhatia looks party ready in a chic body-hugging party dress
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: The House Of Pixels
Deepika Padukone turned up the glam-o-meter with her ribbed orange bodycon dress from the shelves of David Koma
Deepika Padukone
Image: Nikul Gala
Kiara looks so chic and trendy in this tangerine pantsuit
Kiara Advani
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.