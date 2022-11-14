Heading 3

Celebs who rocked a black cut-out dress 

Nov 14, 2022

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress served a scorching hot look in a black dress with an intricate cut-out on the midriff and a risqué thigh-high slit on the front.

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The Jawaani Jaaneman actress channelled her inner diva in a sexy black bodycon dress with a cut-out detail around her waist. 

Alaya F

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram

The Mimi actress exuded bombshell vibes in a stunning black cut-out dress with an open-back pattern. 

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked sassy in a bustier-style dress from Galvan London with double noodle straps and a geometric cut-out detail placed along the midriff.

Kiara Advani

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora brought the sexy factor to the table in a mini black dress with a cut-out detail placed right on her midriff.

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Good Luck Jerry actress raised the temperatures in a bold black gown with cutouts on the waist, a thigh-high slit on the side, and a plunging neckline.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka left us gasping at her sensuous look in a black cut-out bodycon dress from the shelves of the clothing label Elisabetta Franchi. 

Anushka Sharma

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya managed to up the glam quotient in a gorgeous black cut-out dress with a stunning side slit added to it. 

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Getty Images

The supermodel looked stunning in a shimmery black-structured Zuhair Murad number that bore a large cut-out at her waist and also showed off her midriff and toned abs. 

Hailey Bieber 

Image: Getty Images

The American singer sported a mid-length dress bearing a plunging neckline and a small cut out at her waist for an event.

Selena Gomez

