Celebs who rocked a black cut-out dress
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 14, 2022
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress served a scorching hot look in a black dress with an intricate cut-out on the midriff and a risqué thigh-high slit on the front.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Jawaani Jaaneman actress channelled her inner diva in a sexy black bodycon dress with a cut-out detail around her waist.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
The Mimi actress exuded bombshell vibes in a stunning black cut-out dress with an open-back pattern.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress looked sassy in a bustier-style dress from Galvan London with double noodle straps and a geometric cut-out detail placed along the midriff.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora brought the sexy factor to the table in a mini black dress with a cut-out detail placed right on her midriff.
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Good Luck Jerry actress raised the temperatures in a bold black gown with cutouts on the waist, a thigh-high slit on the side, and a plunging neckline.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka left us gasping at her sensuous look in a black cut-out bodycon dress from the shelves of the clothing label Elisabetta Franchi.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya managed to up the glam quotient in a gorgeous black cut-out dress with a stunning side slit added to it.
Image: Getty Images
The supermodel looked stunning in a shimmery black-structured Zuhair Murad number that bore a large cut-out at her waist and also showed off her midriff and toned abs.
Image: Getty Images
The American singer sported a mid-length dress bearing a plunging neckline and a small cut out at her waist for an event.
