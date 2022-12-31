Heading 3

Celebs who rocked
a pantsuit 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

The diva dropped a gorgeous look in a hot pink pantsuit from the shelves of Magda Butrym

Deepika Padukone 

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress served some major style inspirations in a chic brown pantsuit with a halter strap, plunging neckline bustier bodysuit underneath

Ananya Panday

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Serving the right amount of glam and sass, Bebo turned heads in a sleek black Tom Ford pantsuit for Koffee With Karan

Kareena Kapoor 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For an event in Doha, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress brought her style game to the table in a pristine white cape suit by Harith Hashim

Alia Bhatt

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora served a party-ready look in an aqua-blue sequined pantsuit by Naeem Khan

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram 

The Shershaah actress amped things up in a bright and bold orange pantsuit by designer Sonaakshi Raaj

Kiara Advani 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

The Mimi actress makes a powerful statement in a sophisticated blue pantsuit from Massimo Dutti

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

The Phone Bhoot actress made a snazzy case for floral prints in a flower-patterned pantsuit by luxury label Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Getty Images

PC looked ravishing as she attended the BeautyCon in Los Angeles in a white pantsuit and a sensuous black mesh blouse underneath

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Roohi star made jaws drop as she posed in a pink pantsuit featuring a sassy blazer with a plunging neckline and hooks along the midriff

Janhvi Kapoor 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here