Celebs who rocked
a pantsuit
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 31, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva dropped a gorgeous look in a hot pink pantsuit from the shelves of Magda Butrym
Deepika Padukone
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress served some major style inspirations in a chic brown pantsuit with a halter strap, plunging neckline bustier bodysuit underneath
Ananya Panday
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Serving the right amount of glam and sass, Bebo turned heads in a sleek black Tom Ford pantsuit for Koffee With Karan
Kareena Kapoor
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For an event in Doha, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress brought her style game to the table in a pristine white cape suit by Harith Hashim
Alia Bhatt
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora served a party-ready look in an aqua-blue sequined pantsuit by Naeem Khan
Nora Fatehi
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
The Shershaah actress amped things up in a bright and bold orange pantsuit by designer Sonaakshi Raaj
Kiara Advani
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress makes a powerful statement in a sophisticated blue pantsuit from Massimo Dutti
Kriti Sanon
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress made a snazzy case for floral prints in a flower-patterned pantsuit by luxury label Alice+Olivia by Stacey Bendet
Katrina Kaif
Image: Getty Images
PC looked ravishing as she attended the BeautyCon in Los Angeles in a white pantsuit and a sensuous black mesh blouse underneath
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Roohi star made jaws drop as she posed in a pink pantsuit featuring a sassy blazer with a plunging neckline and hooks along the midriff
Janhvi Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.