Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 06, 2023

Celebs who rocked a strapless dress

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Kiara looked ravishing in a yellow skintight dress with a strapless neckline 

Kiara Advani 

Kriti kept things chic and simple in a strapless tie-dye dress 

Kriti Sanon 

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Tara upped the style quotient in a stunning pink strapless ensemble

Tara Sutaria

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi looked stunning in a monochrome black leather gown 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya looked glamorous in a strapless blue dress embellished with sequins

Shanaya Kapoor 

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The starlet looked pretty hot and tempting in an olive-hued mini dress 

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha dazzled in a stunning red gown featuring a plunging strapless neckline 

Disha Patani

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress put her snazzy fashion foot forward in a neon mini dress

Ananya Panday

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The Baazigar star looked stellar in this metallic pink gown with a strapless neckline 

Shilpa Shetty 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Khushi looked brunch-ready in an all-yellow strapless number

Khushi Kapoor

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here