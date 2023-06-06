pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 06, 2023
Celebs who rocked a strapless dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara looked ravishing in a yellow skintight dress with a strapless neckline
Kiara Advani
Kriti kept things chic and simple in a strapless tie-dye dress
Kriti Sanon
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Tara upped the style quotient in a stunning pink strapless ensemble
Tara Sutaria
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi looked stunning in a monochrome black leather gown
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya looked glamorous in a strapless blue dress embellished with sequins
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The starlet looked pretty hot and tempting in an olive-hued mini dress
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha dazzled in a stunning red gown featuring a plunging strapless neckline
Disha Patani
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress put her snazzy fashion foot forward in a neon mini dress
Ananya Panday
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The Baazigar star looked stellar in this metallic pink gown with a strapless neckline
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Khushi looked brunch-ready in an all-yellow strapless number
Khushi Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.