Celebs who rocked Balenciaga outfits
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Justin Bieber attended the Grammy Awards sporting an oversized two-piece suit by Balenciaga on the red carpet
Image: Getty Images
Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet at Oscars 2007 sporting a stunning red Balenciaga column gown with a floor-trailing bow
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2021 sporting Balenciaga's one-of-a-kind blackout gown
Image: Getty Images
Lady Gaga wore a black silk and sequined jumpsuit with a scooped neckline by Balenciaga at the Met Gala 2015
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna rocked the red carpet at Met Gala sporting this unforgettable custom Balenciaga ensemble and looked like a diva
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner rocked a dramatic all-black Balenciaga number at the Oscars After Party and looked stunning
Image: Getty Images
Cate Blanchett wore this dramatic blush pink gazar Balenciaga Edition ensemble to the premiere of Blue Jasmine
Image: Getty Images
Kanye West and ex Julia Fox twinned in Balenciaga's denim jackets while attending fashion week in Paris
Image: Getty Images
Meryl Streep has also rocked Balenciaga on the red carpet as she wore one of the brand's outfits at a 2010 awards ceremony
Image: Getty Images
French actress Isabelle Huppert made a head-turning appearance at Cannes as she wore a green spandex outfit by Balenciaga on the red carpet
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.