Celebs who rocked Balenciaga outfits

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Justin Bieber attended the Grammy Awards sporting an oversized two-piece suit by Balenciaga on the red carpet

Justin Bieber

Image: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet at Oscars 2007 sporting a stunning red Balenciaga column gown with a floor-trailing bow

Nicole Kidman

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet at Met Gala 2021 sporting Balenciaga's one-of-a-kind blackout gown

Kim Kardashian

Image: Getty Images

Lady Gaga wore a black silk and sequined jumpsuit with a scooped neckline by Balenciaga at the Met Gala 2015

Lady Gaga

Image: Getty Images

Rihanna rocked the red carpet at Met Gala sporting this unforgettable custom Balenciaga ensemble and looked like a diva

Rihanna 

Image: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner rocked a dramatic all-black Balenciaga number at the Oscars After Party and looked stunning

Kendall Jenner

Image: Getty Images

Cate Blanchett wore this dramatic blush pink gazar Balenciaga Edition ensemble to the premiere of Blue Jasmine

Cate Blanchett

Image: Getty Images

Kanye West and ex Julia Fox twinned in Balenciaga's denim jackets while attending fashion week in Paris

Kanye West and Julia Fox

Image: Getty Images 

Meryl Streep has also rocked Balenciaga on the red carpet as she wore one of the brand's outfits at a 2010 awards ceremony

Meryl Streep

Image: Getty Images

French actress Isabelle Huppert made a head-turning appearance at Cannes as she wore a green spandex outfit by Balenciaga on the red carpet

Isabelle Huppert

