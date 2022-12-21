Heading 3

Celebs who rocked
bikini blouse trend

                  pinkvilla 

Lubna
Khan

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday paired her strappy bikini-style blouse with a lehenga

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara also paired the bikini-style blouse with a velvet lehenga and dupatta for her festive look during Diwali

Kiara Advani

Image: Tina Motwani Instagram

Mouni Roy turns up the glam in a sequinned saree paired with a bikini-style blouse

Mouni Roy

Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor looks smoking hot in this sexy blouse that amps up the look of her sequin saree

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Mohit Varu Instagram

Kriti Sanon sizzled in an orange saree with a matching blouse which had a deep neckline

Kriti Sanon

Image: Swapnil Kore Photography 

Tara Sutaria aced the bikini blouse trend, and we’re loving this silver saree look!

Tara Sutaria

Image: IMDb

This list would be incomplete without mentioning Deepika Padukone’s blue saree paired with a sexy bikini blouse in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Deepika Padukone

Image: Lisa D’Souza Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is a stunner in this blingy bikini-style blouse

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Trisha Sarang Instagram

Disha Patani sets temperature soaring in this saree look!

Disha Patani

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

Kareena looks scintillating in this sequin saree paired with a blouse which has a low neckline

 Kareena Kapoor Khan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here