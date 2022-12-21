Celebs who rocked
bikini blouse trend
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
DEC 21, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday paired her strappy bikini-style blouse with a lehenga
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara also paired the bikini-style blouse with a velvet lehenga and dupatta for her festive look during Diwali
Kiara Advani
Image: Tina Motwani Instagram
Mouni Roy turns up the glam in a sequinned saree paired with a bikini-style blouse
Mouni Roy
Image: Dinesh Ahuja Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor looks smoking hot in this sexy blouse that amps up the look of her sequin saree
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Mohit Varu Instagram
Kriti Sanon sizzled in an orange saree with a matching blouse which had a deep neckline
Kriti Sanon
Image: Swapnil Kore Photography
Tara Sutaria aced the bikini blouse trend, and we’re loving this silver saree look!
Tara Sutaria
Image: IMDb
This list would be incomplete without mentioning Deepika Padukone’s blue saree paired with a sexy bikini blouse in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Deepika Padukone
Image: Lisa D’Souza Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar is a stunner in this blingy bikini-style blouse
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Trisha Sarang Instagram
Disha Patani sets temperature soaring in this saree look!
Disha Patani
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
Kareena looks scintillating in this sequin saree paired with a blouse which has a low neckline
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.