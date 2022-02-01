Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 1, 2022

Celebs who rocked a blazer dress

Deepika Padukone

Channelling major boss lady vibes, Deepika made quite a statement in a notch-lapel black blazer dress by Alexandre Vauthier

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

A few days ago, she raised the fashion quotient in yet another mini blazer dress featuring black and white abstract prints on it

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

Kriti picked out an olive green number with cut-out details and a wrap-style silhouette that was a perfect mix of trendy and classic elements

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

Kriti Sanon

Ananya also took the off-beat route in a pink blazer dress featuring a pleated hemline and a dramatic caged detail

Image: Ananya Panday instagram

Ananya Panday

The supermodel looked every bit sexy in a plaid grey blazer dress with padded shoulders and an off-shoulder asymmetric neckline

Image: Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

The beauty mogul was dressed up like she meant business in a pristine white chic blazer dress and silver peep-toe heels

Image: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Lively looked chic and elegant in a double-breasted blue blazer that was teamed with a white shirt and a colourful bowtie

Image: Getty Images

Blake Lively

Priyanka exuded just the right amount of glam in a shiny brown blazer dress from Versace

Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram

Priyanka Chopra 

Yami made a stylish case for the silhouette in a black midi number with prominent golden buttons on it

Yami Gautam

Image: Yami Gautam instagram 

Kharbanda looked striking in a bright yellow mini dress by Nayantaara

Image: Kriti Kharbanda instagram

Kriti Kharbanda

Kiara’s white blazer dress with a bustier-style top beneath and a lace panelling at the hem was elegant

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Kiara Advani

