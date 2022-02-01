Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 1, 2022
Celebs who rocked a blazer dress
Deepika Padukone
Channelling major boss lady vibes, Deepika made quite a statement in a notch-lapel black blazer dress by Alexandre Vauthier
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
A few days ago, she raised the fashion quotient in yet another mini blazer dress featuring black and white abstract prints on it
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Kriti picked out an olive green number with cut-out details and a wrap-style silhouette that was a perfect mix of trendy and classic elements
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
Kriti Sanon
Ananya also took the off-beat route in a pink blazer dress featuring a pleated hemline and a dramatic caged detail
Image: Ananya Panday instagram
Ananya Panday
The supermodel looked every bit sexy in a plaid grey blazer dress with padded shoulders and an off-shoulder asymmetric neckline
Image: Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
The beauty mogul was dressed up like she meant business in a pristine white chic blazer dress and silver peep-toe heels
Image: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Lively looked chic and elegant in a double-breasted blue blazer that was teamed with a white shirt and a colourful bowtie
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively
Priyanka exuded just the right amount of glam in a shiny brown blazer dress from Versace
Image: Priyanka Chopra instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Yami made a stylish case for the silhouette in a black midi number with prominent golden buttons on it
Yami Gautam
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
Kharbanda looked striking in a bright yellow mini dress by Nayantaara
Image: Kriti Kharbanda instagram
Kriti Kharbanda
Kiara’s white blazer dress with a bustier-style top beneath and a lace panelling at the hem was elegant
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Kiara Advani
