oct 28, 2021
Celebs who rocked a cape style dress
The queen of gowns, Deepika Padukone rocked not one but three cape-style gowns; first, she left us impressed with an Alex Perry creation that featured cape sleeves
Next up, we have this one-shoulder gown with a cape-style sleeve and a floor-sweeping train
And at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, the diva looked stunning in a white Zuhair Murad gown that came with a long dramatic cape credit :getty images
The ‘Aviator’ actress Kate Beckinsale looked angelic in a white one-shoulder cape style gown at the 2020 Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health Credits: Getty Images
At the 2020 Oscars, actress Brie Larson sported a rosy champagne gown that featured a thigh-high slit and a cape Credits: Getty Images Credits: Getty Images
Music icon Beyonce left us floored in an embellished Givenchy dress that came with an unusual criss-cross cape Credits: Getty Images
Kate Middleton looked glamorous in a shimmery gold creation that came with a built-in organza cape and continued into a floor-sweeping train Credits: Getty Images
At the Star Screen Awards, Katrina Kaif wore an embellished gown featuring a long cape with a feathered hem
Janhvi Kapoor made her red carpet debut in a Ralph and Russo creation with an off-shoulder cape and feather details
Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in a Georges Chakra gown that came with a corset bodice and a long cape and a statement bow at the back
