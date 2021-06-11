Checkered Prints

Celebs Who Rocked

June 11, 2021

First up, Ananya Panday sported a black and white checkered co-ord set from Valenti and struck a perfect balance between elegance and chic!

Then we have Janhvi Kapoor who aced the style in a peach plaid blazer, matching mini skirt and a high neck white crop top

For summer, Alia Bhatt has two beautiful checkered outfits that we absolutely love. Firstly, this yellow off-shoulder plaid dress is a lovely pick to beat the heat in style

And then this gingham print co-ord from Summer Somewhere Shop is such an easy pick to spend your summer in

For a vibrant and trendy airport look, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a red-orange white combo plaid co-ord set that included a long jacket, a matching skirt and a white shirt

Deepika Padukone showed us how to ace the summer trend in a playful co-ord set from Anna Mason. With statement earrings, she accessorised her outfit effortlessly

She then switched up things by opting for an olive green checkered pantsuit by Pauleka

Anushka Sharma brought her unique style to the table as she picked out a plaid 3 piece Gucci jumpsuit. With a statement ear cuff, she rounded off her look in style

Taking the desi route, Sonakshi Sinha wore a plaid blue and white saree. The unusual blend of checks and floral prints lent a fine contemporary appeal to it

For her airport look, Kriti Sanon had picked out a yellow and blue broad checkered short dress. Perfect for summer, her button down dress is totally in line with the on-going trend!

