Checkered Prints
Celebs Who Rocked June 11, 2021
First up, Ananya Panday sported a black and white checkered co-ord set from Valenti and struck a perfect balance between elegance and chic!
Then we have Janhvi Kapoor who aced the style in a peach plaid blazer, matching mini skirt and a high neck white crop top
For summer, Alia Bhatt has two beautiful checkered outfits that we absolutely love. Firstly, this yellow off-shoulder plaid dress is a lovely pick to beat the heat in style
And then this gingham print co-ord from Summer Somewhere Shop is such an easy pick to spend your summer in
For a vibrant and trendy airport look, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a red-orange white combo plaid co-ord set that included a long jacket, a matching skirt and a white shirt
Deepika Padukone showed us how to ace the summer trend in a playful co-ord set from Anna Mason. With statement earrings, she accessorised her outfit effortlessly
She then switched up things by opting for an olive green checkered pantsuit by Pauleka
Anushka Sharma brought her unique style to the table as she picked out a plaid 3 piece Gucci jumpsuit. With a statement ear cuff, she rounded off her look in style
Taking the desi route, Sonakshi Sinha wore a plaid blue and white saree. The unusual blend of checks and floral prints lent a fine contemporary appeal to it
For her airport look, Kriti Sanon had picked out a yellow and blue broad checkered short dress. Perfect for summer, her button down dress is totally in line with the on-going trend!
