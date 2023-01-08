Heading 3

Celebs who rocked fringes

Hardika Gupta

JAN 8, 2023

FASHION

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora added a unique touch to her naked outfit look by pairing it with an oversized pink coat featuring fringe detailings 

Nora Fatehi 

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

The fringe detailing on Disha's rust brown bikini looks amazing

Disha Patani 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She looked stunning in this white ensemble adorned with fringes

Bhumi Pednekar 

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Her white pants with fringes adds drama to her look 

Vaani Kapoor

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She channeled her inner diva in this attire 

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked breathtaking in this black fringe outfit 

Sara Ali Khan 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her short black dress was adorned with fringes 

Shanaya Kapoor 

Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

She dished out party vibes in this beautiful attire 

Sanya Malhotra 

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The fashion icon wore a pastel blue kaftan featuring fringes 

Sonam Kapoor 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked sizzling in this multicolored fringe dress 

Kriti Sanon 

