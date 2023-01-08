Celebs who rocked fringes
Hardika Gupta
JAN 8, 2023
FASHION
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora added a unique touch to her naked outfit look by pairing it with an oversized pink coat featuring fringe detailings
Nora Fatehi
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
The fringe detailing on Disha's rust brown bikini looks amazing
Disha Patani
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She looked stunning in this white ensemble adorned with fringes
Bhumi Pednekar
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Her white pants with fringes adds drama to her look
Vaani Kapoor
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She channeled her inner diva in this attire
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She looked breathtaking in this black fringe outfit
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Her short black dress was adorned with fringes
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram
She dished out party vibes in this beautiful attire
Sanya Malhotra
Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
The fashion icon wore a pastel blue kaftan featuring fringes
Sonam Kapoor
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti looked sizzling in this multicolored fringe dress
Kriti Sanon
