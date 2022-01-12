FASHION

Jan 12, 2022

Celebs who rocked gender-fluid fashion

Alia Bhatt

Gender-fluid fashion is a perfect blend of both masculine and feminine styles and here, the diva shows us how to take this trend to the streets

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Ranveer Singh

Love him or hate him, but you can't ignore him! The star wore an ivory white sherwani set and styled it with a flowy skirt

Image: Pinkvilla

Deepika Padukone

Just like her hubby,the actress, too, made a strong case for gender-fluid fashion by dressing in this gray broiler suit

Image : Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon

She nails the boss lady look in this brown pantsuit layered with a matching v-neck waistcoat

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana

He is certainly one of the actors who likes breaking gender barriers with his fashion choices and did it in this lavender jacket paired with a white shirt and black trousers

Video: Pinkvilla

Stunner in sheer

Sheer for men? Well, why not, asks the actor as he poses in a black sequin blazer, formal trousers and layers it with a sheer outfit

Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram

 Anushka Sharma

Giving her own spin to the usual pantsuit, she wore a plaid jumpsuit with a white shirt and tie underneath and topped it off with a matching blazer

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut teaches us how to get the gender-bending style right in this grey formal jumpsuit layered with a coat

Video: Pinkvilla

Sara Ali Khan

The star went with the dark wash denim set featuring a cropped shirt and loose pants

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Rajkummar Rao

Men in pink? Why not! The heartthrob nails this triple-coloured jacket clubbed with a white tee and ripped jeans

Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram

