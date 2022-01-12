FASHION
Joyce Joyson
AUTHOR
Jan 12, 2022
Celebs who rocked gender-fluid fashion
Alia Bhatt
Gender-fluid fashion is a perfect blend of both masculine and feminine styles and here, the diva shows us how to take this trend to the streets
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Ranveer Singh
Love him or hate him, but you can't ignore him! The star wore an ivory white sherwani set and styled it with a flowy skirt
Image: Pinkvilla
Deepika Padukone
Just like her hubby,the actress, too, made a strong case for gender-fluid fashion by dressing in this gray broiler suit
Image : Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon
She nails the boss lady look in this brown pantsuit layered with a matching v-neck waistcoat
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana
He is certainly one of the actors who likes breaking gender barriers with his fashion choices and did it in this lavender jacket paired with a white shirt and black trousers
Video: Pinkvilla
Stunner in sheer
Sheer for men? Well, why not, asks the actor as he poses in a black sequin blazer, formal trousers and layers it with a sheer outfit
Image: Isha Bhansali Instagram
Anushka Sharma
Giving her own spin to the usual pantsuit, she wore a plaid jumpsuit with a white shirt and tie underneath and topped it off with a matching blazer
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut teaches us how to get the gender-bending style right in this grey formal jumpsuit layered with a coat
Video: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan
The star went with the dark wash denim set featuring a cropped shirt and loose pants
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Rajkummar Rao
Men in pink? Why not! The heartthrob nails this triple-coloured jacket clubbed with a white tee and ripped jeans
Image: Rajkummar Rao Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Highest-paid Bollywood actresses