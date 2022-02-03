Fashion
Joyce Joyson
FEB 03, 2022
Celebs who rocked iridescent outfits
Tamannaah Bhatia
While everyone is reaching out for those usual shiny numbers, don a holographic jersey dress like Tam, for an edgy party look
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram
Channel your inner Cinderella by slipping into a voluminous iridescent gown with puff sleeves like the fashion icon, on the days when you want to stand out
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya
For a truly striking and chic look go for a strapless, cubic-illusion outfit with fringe hemline and style it with black denims
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor
Or play around with proportions by going for a plunging neckline mini dress like the diva featuring large, puffy sleeves
Image: Pinkvilla
Playful style
If you want to inject a fluid flare, go for this off-shoulder pleated dress with cut-out details
Video: Pinkvilla
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Who really said you can't even wear these ultra-shiny numbers while on a beach vacay? Janhvi shows you how to do that by opting for a metallic swimsuit
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Keeping true to her sassy style, the star looked mind-blowing in a pleated iridescent maxi gown with a plunging v-neckline
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
While Shilpa hits out an effortless-cool look by donning a sequin jumpsuit that came with a square neckline and a belt that cinched her waist
Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
The songstress wowed us with this holographic halter-neck top and skirt-cord set
Image: Getty Images
Katy Perry
The actress adds an unexpected dose of bling by donning a white top with puffy sleeves over a fringed iridescent skirt
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan
