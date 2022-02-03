Fashion

FEB 03, 2022

Celebs who rocked iridescent outfits

Tamannaah Bhatia

While everyone is reaching out for those usual shiny numbers, don a holographic jersey dress like Tam, for an edgy party look

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia Instagram

Channel your inner Cinderella by slipping into a voluminous iridescent gown with puff sleeves like the fashion icon, on the days when you want to stand out

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya

For a truly striking and chic look go for a strapless, cubic-illusion outfit with fringe hemline and style it with black denims

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

Or play around with proportions by going for a plunging neckline mini dress like the diva featuring large, puffy sleeves

Image: Pinkvilla

Playful style

If you want to inject a fluid flare, go for this off-shoulder pleated dress with cut-out details

Video: Pinkvilla

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Who really said you can't even wear these ultra-shiny numbers while on a beach vacay? Janhvi shows you how to do that by opting for a metallic swimsuit

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Keeping true to her sassy style, the star looked mind-blowing in a pleated iridescent maxi gown with a plunging v-neckline

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

While Shilpa hits out an effortless-cool look by donning a sequin jumpsuit that came with a square neckline and a belt that cinched her waist

Image: Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

The songstress wowed us with this holographic halter-neck top and skirt-cord set

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry

The actress adds an unexpected dose of bling by donning a white top with puffy sleeves over a fringed iridescent skirt

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan

