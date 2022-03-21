FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

MAR 21, 2022

Celebs who rocked lace-up outfits

Back in style

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Over the years, lace-up ensembles have been in and out of vogue, but Deepika Padukone indicates that they are back with a bang

Be it in bold and black, side lace-up detail, vintage dress or white corset-style top with zig-zag ties and distressed denims, she shows us how to ace the trend

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Bold to chic style

A head-to-toe, cream-hued outfit need not be boring, proves Tara Sutaria in this corset top with drawstring detailing and cargo pants

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Impolite corset set

Khushi Kapoor's take on the trend is - the brighter the better; like this chic yellow lace-up co-ord set featuring a strappy top and flared pants

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Monochrome fashion

Rihanna takes the maternity fashion notches higher by stepping out in a daring front-tie-up black cardigan teamed with a puffer jacket and leggings

Daring look

Image: Getty Images

Ananya Panday strikes a chilled, super-casual look in a black crop top paired with rust-red cargo pants

Casual-chic look

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Next, she wore a sunset-hued floral corset top with side-strings and pastel-blue high-waisted shorts

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Street style

Kendall Jenner won our hearts in this black high-low halter neck dress with a lace-up pattern neckline, a belt and tie-up stilettos

Jaw-dropping moment

Image: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon also managed to wow us in this white top with balloon sleeves styled with a matching under bust leather corset mini skirt

Vintage vibes

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Giving us some date-night, dressing inspiration, Vaani Kapoor wore a strappy black ruched dress with criss-cross back detailing

Stunning in black

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

