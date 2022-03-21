FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
MAR 21, 2022
Celebs who rocked lace-up outfits
Back in style
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Over the years, lace-up ensembles have been in and out of vogue, but Deepika Padukone indicates that they are back with a bang
Be it in bold and black, side lace-up detail, vintage dress or white corset-style top with zig-zag ties and distressed denims, she shows us how to ace the trend
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Bold to chic style
A head-to-toe, cream-hued outfit need not be boring, proves Tara Sutaria in this corset top with drawstring detailing and cargo pants
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Impolite corset set
Khushi Kapoor's take on the trend is - the brighter the better; like this chic yellow lace-up co-ord set featuring a strappy top and flared pants
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Monochrome fashion
Rihanna takes the maternity fashion notches higher by stepping out in a daring front-tie-up black cardigan teamed with a puffer jacket and leggings
Daring look
Image: Getty Images
Ananya Panday strikes a chilled, super-casual look in a black crop top paired with rust-red cargo pants
Casual-chic look
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Next, she wore a sunset-hued floral corset top with side-strings and pastel-blue high-waisted shorts
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Street style
Kendall Jenner won our hearts in this black high-low halter neck dress with a lace-up pattern neckline, a belt and tie-up stilettos
Jaw-dropping moment
Image: Getty Images
Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon also managed to wow us in this white top with balloon sleeves styled with a matching under bust leather corset mini skirt
Vintage vibes
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Giving us some date-night, dressing inspiration, Vaani Kapoor wore a strappy black ruched dress with criss-cross back detailing
Stunning in black
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
