Nov 9, 2021
Fashion
Celebs who rocked a leather dress
Neenaz
Recently at the WSJ Innovator Awards, Kim chose to wear a chocolate brown bodyfit dress and two matching hand gloves made of leatherCredits: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian West
As she headed to watch the performance of hubby Justin Bieber on ‘SNL’, Hailey picked out a leather slip dress designed by Magda ButrymCredits: Getty Images
Hailey Bieber
Jennifer opted for a little black leather dress for an event and showed us how it’s done!Credits: Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston
For a red carpet event, JLo was decked up in a black dress with a lace bodice and a figure-hugging leather skirtCredits: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
Malaika showed us a fashionably forward way to include a raunchy vegan leather dress in our wardrobeCredits: Instagram
Malaika Arora
Tamannaah looked fierce in a dark red zippered leather dress featuring a blazer-style bodice from the House of CBCredits: Instagram
Tamannaah Bhatia
Kareena brought her fashion game to the table by opting for an off-shoulder faux leather gown designed by Ziad GermanosCredits: Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Sonakshi made a stylish case for a leather dress by picking out a little black dress with strappy sleeves and a padded bustierCredits: Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha
Ananya looked sizzling in a hot pink latex mini dress and a pair of lace-up heelsCredits: Instagram
Ananya Panday
Shilpa kept things chic yet edgy in a front-slit faux leather dressCredits: Instagram
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Click Here
thanks for reading
next: Kate To Kiara Celebs in a golden gown