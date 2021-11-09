Nov 9, 2021

Fashion

Celebs who rocked a leather dress

Neenaz

Recently at the WSJ Innovator Awards, Kim chose to wear a chocolate brown bodyfit dress and two matching hand gloves made of leather

Credits: Getty Images 

Kim Kardashian West

As she headed to watch the performance of hubby Justin Bieber on ‘SNL’, Hailey picked out a leather slip dress designed by Magda Butrym

Credits: Getty Images 

Hailey Bieber

Jennifer opted for a little black leather dress for an event and showed us how it’s done!

Credits: Getty Images 

Jennifer Aniston

For a red carpet event, JLo was decked up in a black dress with a lace bodice and a figure-hugging leather skirt

Credits: Getty Images 

Jennifer Lopez

Malaika showed us a fashionably forward way to include a raunchy vegan leather dress in our wardrobe

Credits: Instagram 

Malaika Arora 

Tamannaah looked fierce in a dark red zippered leather dress featuring a blazer-style bodice from the House of CB

Credits: Instagram 

Tamannaah Bhatia

Kareena brought her fashion game to the table by opting for an off-shoulder faux leather gown designed by Ziad Germanos

Credits: Instagram 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Sonakshi made a stylish case for a leather dress by picking out a little black dress with strappy sleeves and a padded bustier

Credits: Instagram 

Sonakshi Sinha 

Ananya looked sizzling in a hot pink latex mini dress and a pair of lace-up heels

Credits: Instagram 

Ananya Panday 

Shilpa kept things chic yet edgy in a front-slit faux leather dress

Credits: Instagram 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

