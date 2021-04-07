Celebs Who Rocked Nude Lipstick Looks

April 07, 2021

By wearing a nude lip shade and minimal makeup, Nora Fatehi let the red Yousef Aljasmi number do all the talking

Sara Ali Khan opted for a nude lip shade and shimmery gold nail lacquer to keep her outfit from looking too mawkish

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stepped out in this fuss-free Bhane dress. Nude lip shade and neutral make-up completed her look

Shraddha Kapoor ditched the bright lip shade for a subtle lip colour to highlight her glowing skin

Disha Patani wore a nude lip shade that readily complimented her dreamy look

Filled-in brows and neutral lips glammed up Anushka Sharma’s mesmerising red carpet look

Ananya Panday also opted for a nude lip shade as she walked down the red carpet

Malaika Arora looked dreamy in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. Smokey brown eyes and muted brown lips accentuated her gorgeous look

Athiya Shetty rocks the basic make-up look with a peachy nude lipstick

Blush pink cheeks and neutral lips punctuated Kiara Advani’s elegant look

