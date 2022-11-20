Celebs who rocked organza sarees
pinkvilla
Lubna
Khan
Nov 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Sudo
Alia Bhatt has worn many organza sarees, especially during the promotions of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Who can forget Kareena’s floral organza ‘BEBO’ saree? The actress truly is a fashion icon!
Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Bebo’ organza saree
Image: Ridhika Mehra
Kajol looks ever so elegant in this beautiful emerald green silk organza saree by Picchika.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka Sharma looked like a million bucks in this mint green floral print organza saree by Sabyasachi.
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan looks mesmerizing in a pink organza embroidered saree, over which she wore a matching cape.
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra opted for a beautiful floral yellow organza saree for Diwali a few years ago.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
For Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding celebrations, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for this lovely pastel pink organza saree from Manish Malhotra.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pink organza saree
Image: leroifoto Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in this multi-coloured silk organza saree in pastel shades of pink, blue, and lemon.
Image: Visual Affairs Photography
Janhvi Kapoor’s dreamy white organza floral saree is perfect for the wedding season!
Image: Mayur Butwani
For Shershaah promotions, Kiara Advani wore a bespoke green organza saree, and paired it with a floral blouse.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.