Celebs who rocked organza sarees

Lubna
 Khan

Nov 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sudo

Alia Bhatt has worn many organza sarees, especially during the promotions of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Who can forget Kareena’s floral organza ‘BEBO’ saree? The actress truly is a fashion icon!

 Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Bebo’ organza saree

Image: Ridhika Mehra

Kajol looks ever so elegant in this beautiful emerald green silk organza saree by Picchika.

 Kajol

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka Sharma looked like a million bucks in this mint green floral print organza saree by Sabyasachi.

Anushka Sharma

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan looks mesmerizing in a pink organza embroidered saree, over which she wore a matching cape.

  Hina Khan

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra opted for a beautiful floral yellow organza saree for Diwali a few years ago.

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

For Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding celebrations, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for this lovely pastel pink organza saree from Manish Malhotra.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pink organza saree

Image: leroifoto Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning in this multi-coloured silk organza saree in pastel shades of pink, blue, and lemon.

  Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Visual Affairs Photography

Janhvi Kapoor’s dreamy white organza floral saree is perfect for the wedding season!

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Mayur Butwani

For Shershaah promotions, Kiara Advani wore a bespoke green organza saree, and paired it with a floral blouse.

Kiara Advani

