Celebs who rocked polka dots like a pro April 15, 2021
Every celebrity has worn and rocked polka dots atleast once in their career
The classic print is a show-stealer and with every occasion we see newer ways of rocking them in style
We’ll like to start of the list with this gorgeous Masaba Gupta saree that Bebo rocked and it’s one of the best till date!
Talking about polka dot sarees, we also have Kiara Advani who rocked it with a contrasting embellished blouse!
Moving on to trendier options. Ananya Panday showed the world how it’s done in a printed co-ord set!
She even rocked the classic print in a strapless bodycon while a red lip completed her look!
Giving us major fashion cues, Sara Ali Khan showed us a quirky way to rock polka dots
Priyanka Chopra Jonas made us all stop in awe as she channeled her inner desi girl in this Sabyasachi drape
Lastly, we have Deepika Padukone who moved away from the blacks and whites to create a colourful riot!
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla