Celebs who rocked red lips
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 15, 2023
Image: Khyati A Busa Instagram
The starlet looked stunning with red lips and minimal makeup for the rest of her face
Athiya Shetty
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika went full-glam with contoured cheeks, subtle sparkling eyeshadow, and a deep shade of a red lipstick
Deepika Padukone
Celeb-approved mini dresses
Divas who love a monochrome mini dress
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam paired her black and white outfit with a neat bun and bold red lips
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Janhvi brought her glam game by opting for glossy red lips and mascara-filled lashes
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress aced glittery golden eyes and glossy blood-red lips like a true fashionista
Ananya Panday
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia opted for defined cherry red lips to give a bold upgrade to her plain white saree
Alia Bhatt
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora accentuated her look with matte red lips, mascara-laden eyes, and contoured cheeks
Nora Fatehi
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
The Barfi actress aced a desi look in a polka-dot saree and well-defined dark-red lips
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti styled her unconventional outfit with bold red lips and minimal jewellery for a glam look
Kriti Sanon
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.