Celebs who rocked red lips

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 15, 2023

Image: Khyati A Busa Instagram 

The starlet looked stunning with red lips and minimal makeup for the rest of her face 

Athiya Shetty

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram 

Deepika went full-glam with contoured cheeks, subtle sparkling eyeshadow, and a deep shade of a red lipstick

Deepika Padukone

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram 

Sonam paired her black and white outfit with a neat bun and bold red lips

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

Janhvi brought her glam game by opting for glossy red lips and mascara-filled lashes 

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

The Liger actress aced glittery golden eyes and glossy blood-red lips like a true fashionista

Ananya Panday

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia opted for defined cherry red lips to give a bold upgrade to her plain white saree

Alia Bhatt

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

Nora accentuated her look with matte red lips, mascara-laden eyes, and contoured cheeks

Nora Fatehi

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

The Barfi actress aced a desi look in a polka-dot saree and well-defined dark-red lips

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti styled her unconventional outfit with bold red lips and minimal jewellery for a glam look 

Kriti Sanon

