sept 25, 2021
Celebs who rocked a red party dress
Dance sensation Nora Fatehi looked absolutely ravishing in a shimmery red bodycon number by Yousef Aljasmi
Actress Malaika Arora gave us two red-hot party looks to swoon over! First, she left us floored in a sparkly red midi-length dress by Atelier Zuhra.
And then she set the temperature soaring in a red tulle dress from the H&M X Giambattista Valli collection
To rock a big party night, Katrina Kaif showed us the elegant yet attractive way to dress up in a head-turning red dress
Kareena Kapoor Khan looked gorgeous in a sequined Bibhu Mohapatra knee-length dress that hugged her frame at right places
Janhvi Kapoor showed us an elegant yet jazzy way to slay in a sleeveless bodycon dress with embellishments
Perfect for a party-date with bae, Sara Ali Khan’s red mini dress is the only reason why we want to dress up like a diva!
Star kid Shanaya Kapoor kept things elegant yet sensuous in a mini cowl neck satin dress and minimal accessory
Disha Patani made a strong case for a wrap dress by picking out a maxi satin number that showed off her slender figure in full light
Dakota Johnson made all heads turn in a gorgeous one-shoulder red gown by Saint Laurent Credit: Getty Images
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla