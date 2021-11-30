Celebs who rocked sequin pantsuit
NOV 30, 2021
Boss-lady vibes
Dazzling in a black sequined pantsuit, Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Dazzling in purple pantsuit
Yes, a suit can be comfy yet glam, Malaika Arora proves it in this purple number
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Sizzling in silver pantsuit
For another look, the diva donned a metallic silver sequined pantsuit
Video: Pinkvilla
Silver-grey pantsuit
Inject a shot of style like Bhumi Pednekar by wearing it with a tiny bralette
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Teal-green sequin pantsuit
Kriti Kharbanda opted for mermaid-style pants with a teal blazer and crop top
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Metallic forest green pantsuit
Picking up an off-beat hue, Kiara Advani wore a metallic green sequin number
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Green sequin metallic suit
Sonakshi Sinha wore a lighter shade of green suit with slit pants and crop top
Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram
Aqua-green multi-hued pantsuit
Nora Fatehi sets the temperature high in this colourful shiny pantsuit
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Effusing peppy vibes
Here, she goes for a tangerine blazer and styles it with gold sequin pants
Nora Fatehi Instagram
Black sequin-stud pantsuit
Katrina Kaif casts a magical spell in this beaded black pantsuit
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
