Celebs who rocked sequin pantsuit

NOV 30, 2021

Boss-lady vibes

Dazzling in a black sequined pantsuit, Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Dazzling in purple pantsuit

Yes, a suit can be comfy yet glam, Malaika Arora proves it in this purple number

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Sizzling in silver pantsuit

For another look, the diva donned a metallic silver sequined pantsuit

Video: Pinkvilla

Silver-grey pantsuit

Inject a shot of style like Bhumi Pednekar by wearing it with a tiny bralette

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Teal-green sequin pantsuit

Kriti Kharbanda opted for mermaid-style pants with a teal blazer and crop top

Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

 Metallic forest green pantsuit

Picking up an off-beat hue, Kiara Advani wore a metallic green sequin number

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Green sequin metallic suit

Sonakshi Sinha wore a lighter shade of green suit with slit pants and crop top

Image: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Aqua-green multi-hued pantsuit

Nora Fatehi sets the temperature high in this colourful shiny pantsuit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

 Effusing peppy vibes

Here, she goes for a tangerine blazer and styles it with gold sequin pants

 Nora Fatehi Instagram

Black sequin-stud pantsuit

Katrina Kaif casts a magical spell in this beaded black pantsuit

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

