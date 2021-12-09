Celebs who rocked the shrobbing trend

Knitted floral strappy dress

For those who love easy silhouettes, Karisma Kapoor shows how to wear it off all-round the year with a blue velvet blazer

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Brown three-piece co-ord set

Kriti Sanon paired her brown skirt and top set with an oversized blazer slung over her shoulders

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Red-black floral trench coat

Never boggle to wear red if you love them, just like Deepika Padukone in this red knit dress and jacquard coat

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

All-black look

If you don't fancy coats,throw a black denim jacket over the shoulders as Kiara Advani styled it with a black top and denims

Video: Pinkvilla

Astoundingly beautiful

For a truly unique look,go the Priyanka Chopra way by donning a white feather detailed cocktail dress with a feather duster

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Uber-stylish in white

This makes our hearts flutter! She wore an off-white suit, paired with a high-neck white top

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Shrobbing right

We feel no one can do it better than Kangana Ranaut, who went for a vintage-style duster coat, styled with a floral dress, leather tights and boots

Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Sonam Kapoor holds the power to spruce up any look like one in a solid blazer over a printed dress

Blazer over dress look

Image: Pinkvilla

Shoulder-draping jacket

Malaika Arora looks hella hot in this black top and leather pants, over layered with a dual-toned jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Chic street-style

Mouni Roy wore a short black dress over a white shirt, over layered with a green coat like a cape

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

