Celebs who rocked the shrobbing trend

Knitted floral strappy dress
For those who love easy silhouettes, Karisma Kapoor shows how to wear it off all-round the year with a blue velvet blazer
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Brown three-piece co-ord set
Kriti Sanon paired her brown skirt and top set with an oversized blazer slung over her shoulders
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Red-black floral trench coat
Never boggle to wear red if you love them, just like Deepika Padukone in this red knit dress and jacquard coat
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
All-black look
If you don't fancy coats,throw a black denim jacket over the shoulders as Kiara Advani styled it with a black top and denims
Video: Pinkvilla
Astoundingly beautiful
For a truly unique look,go the Priyanka Chopra way by donning a white feather detailed cocktail dress with a feather duster
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Uber-stylish in white
This makes our hearts flutter! She wore an off-white suit, paired with a high-neck white top
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Shrobbing right
We feel no one can do it better than Kangana Ranaut, who went for a vintage-style duster coat, styled with a floral dress, leather tights and boots
Image: Kangana Ranaut Instagram
Sonam Kapoor holds the power to spruce up any look like one in a solid blazer over a printed dress
Blazer over dress look
Image: Pinkvilla
Shoulder-draping jacket
Malaika Arora looks hella hot in this black top and leather pants, over layered with a dual-toned jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Chic street-style
Mouni Roy wore a short black dress over a white shirt, over layered with a green coat like a cape
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
