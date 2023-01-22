Celebs Who Rocked Thigh High Slit Gown
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 22, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner looks like a sheer delight in this golden see-through embellished thigh-high slit gown
Image: Getty Images
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh stunned the red carpet in a sheer tulle cape and lace thigh-high slit dress
Katie Holmes: Iconic Style Moments
Dakota Johnson: Style Evolution
Image: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway’s look in this amazing metallic leopard print gown is beyond stylish
Anne Hathaway
Image: Getty Images
Taylor Swift is a fashion icon and she proves it by wearing this gorgeous single-shoulder, rose coloured thigh-high slit gown embellished with embroidery details
Taylor Swift
Image: Getty Images
Heidi Klum made heads turn as she looked like a moving water in this shimmering silver sheer dress
Heidi Klum
Image: Getty Images
Bella Hadid looks hot and beautiful in this golden thigh-high slit gown
Bella Hadid
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya looks like a green goddess in this custom one-shoulder asymmetric silk gown featuring a thigh-high slit
Zendaya
Image: Getty Images
J.Lo looks gorgeous in this black, purple, blue, and green sequined thigh-high slit gown
Jennifer Lopez
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez shines in this silver sequin thigh-high slit gown
Selena Gomez
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.