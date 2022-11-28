Heading 3

Celebs who rocked traditional 'nath'

Image: Getty Images

Sonam Kapoor made a statement at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2013 as she wore a nose ring

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Madhuri Dixit once recreated Madhubala’s look and opted for this elaborate nose ring

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Kajol Instagram

Kajol shared this lovely picture of herself in a traditional look, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa

Kajol

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in this tiny nose ring that complemented her ethnic look perfectly!

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: IMDb

Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning in this minimalist nath in the film Bajirao Mastani

Deepika Padukone

Image: IMDb

Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kashibai in the movie, and was seen in a traditional nath

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Stories by Joseph Radhik

Anushka looked stunning in this delicate yet beautiful nose ring worn on her wedding day

Anushka Sharma

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a hoop nath with a string of pearls

Katrina Kaif

Image: Rohn Pingalay

“A woman’s best jewellery is her shyness or her nose-ring #inlovewithnoserings,” wrote Genelia, while sharing this picture

Genelia D’Souza

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Urmila Matondkar looked nothing less than a royal princess at her wedding, and the nose ring further enhanced her look

Urmila Matondkar

