Celebs who rocked traditional 'nath'
Lubna
Khan
NOV 28, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Sonam Kapoor made a statement at the Cannes International Film Festival in 2013 as she wore a nose ring
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Madhuri Dixit once recreated Madhubala’s look and opted for this elaborate nose ring
Image: Kajol Instagram
Kajol shared this lovely picture of herself in a traditional look, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor looked pretty in this tiny nose ring that complemented her ethnic look perfectly!
Image: IMDb
Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning in this minimalist nath in the film Bajirao Mastani
Image: IMDb
Priyanka Chopra played the role of Kashibai in the movie, and was seen in a traditional nath
Image: Stories by Joseph Radhik
Anushka looked stunning in this delicate yet beautiful nose ring worn on her wedding day
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif was seen wearing a hoop nath with a string of pearls
Image: Rohn Pingalay
“A woman’s best jewellery is her shyness or her nose-ring #inlovewithnoserings,” wrote Genelia, while sharing this picture
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Urmila Matondkar looked nothing less than a royal princess at her wedding, and the nose ring further enhanced her look
