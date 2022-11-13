Heading 3

Celebs who rocked unique lipstick shades

Lubna
Khan

Nov 13, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn as she wore purple lipstick at Cannes 2016.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in purple lipstick

Image: The House Of Pixels

For Veere Di Wedding promotions, Sonam Kapoor rocked an unusual lipstick shade, a dark wine colour so dark that it almost looks like black.

Sonam Kapoor in dark wine lip colour

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make unusual lipstick shades work!

Priyanka Chopra in grey lipstick

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam Kapoor dressed up as Wednesday Addams for Halloween, and rocked black lipstick to ace her look.

Sonam Kapoor’s pitch- black lips for Halloween

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan loves experimenting with edgy looks. She once sported dark blue lipstick as she spent the day with her friends at the beach.

Sara Ali Khan in blue lipstick

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

An unusual shade, but we think Sara Ali Khan absolutely rocked it!

Sara Ali Khan in deep purple lipstick

Image: The House Of Pixels

Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning at the Cannes fim festival this year, and her subdued, muted, lip shade might be unusual, but it perfectly complements her look.

Deepika Padukone’s nude matte lip

Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram

Shruti Haasan loves unconventional lipsticks! Just go through her Instagram feed, and you’ll find some stunning goth-inspired looks.

Shruti Haasan’s goth-inspired look

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor rocked a really unique deep wine shade for her Halloween look!

Janhvi Kapoor’s Halloween look

Image: Hina Khan Instagram

Hina Khan rocks this unconventional lipstick shade effortlessly!

Hina Khan’s bold purple lips

