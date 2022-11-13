Celebs who rocked unique lipstick shades
Lubna
Khan
Nov 13, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn as she wore purple lipstick at Cannes 2016.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in purple lipstick
Image: The House Of Pixels
For Veere Di Wedding promotions, Sonam Kapoor rocked an unusual lipstick shade, a dark wine colour so dark that it almost looks like black.
Sonam Kapoor in dark wine lip colour
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra knows how to make unusual lipstick shades work!
Priyanka Chopra in grey lipstick
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam Kapoor dressed up as Wednesday Addams for Halloween, and rocked black lipstick to ace her look.
Sonam Kapoor’s pitch- black lips for Halloween
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan loves experimenting with edgy looks. She once sported dark blue lipstick as she spent the day with her friends at the beach.
Sara Ali Khan in blue lipstick
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
An unusual shade, but we think Sara Ali Khan absolutely rocked it!
Sara Ali Khan in deep purple lipstick
Image: The House Of Pixels
Deepika Padukone looked absolutely stunning at the Cannes fim festival this year, and her subdued, muted, lip shade might be unusual, but it perfectly complements her look.
Deepika Padukone’s nude matte lip
Image: Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan loves unconventional lipsticks! Just go through her Instagram feed, and you’ll find some stunning goth-inspired looks.
Shruti Haasan’s goth-inspired look
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor rocked a really unique deep wine shade for her Halloween look!
Janhvi Kapoor’s Halloween look
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan rocks this unconventional lipstick shade effortlessly!
Hina Khan’s bold purple lips
